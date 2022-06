Former professional skateboarder Mark ``Gator'' Rogowski, who was convicted of raping and murdering a woman in Carlsbad more than 30 years ago, has been granted parole. Rogowski was sentenced to 31 years-to-life in the 19-91 rape and murder of 22-year old Jessica Bergsten. Bergsten was hit repeatedly with a "club," steering wheel lock. she was raped and strangled by Rogowski, before he drove her body to a remote part of Imperial county, and burying her in a shallow grave.

