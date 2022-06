Celebrate Black Music Month and community leaders Saturday, June 18 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Lowe Mill Arts and Entertainment in Huntsville. Festivities include music and kid-friendly activities. Food trucks will be on site. Tickets are $25. The venue is at 2211 Seminole Drive SW. For updates, follow on Facebook.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO