Days of Our Lives’ Abigail actress Marci Miller blasts show for killing off her character

By Rachael Ellenbogen
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
DAYS of Our Lives actress Marci Miller has blasted the show for killing off her character, Abigail.

She has broken her silence on Abby’s death, just as fans have also been sharing their fury over the soap getting rid of the legacy role.

Marci Miller has broken her silence on her Days of Our Lives' character, Abigail, being killed off Credit: Getty
She said she was 'floored' when she learned of Abby's death in the show's upcoming storylines Credit: NBC

Abigail Deveraux was discovered unconscious by her husband Chad at the end of Friday's episode.

During Monday's Days of Our Lives, fans learned Abby was officially dead from stab wounds.

Fans have been mourning the loss of the character, and her portrayer, Marci, has been right there with them.

In a new interview with Soap Opera News, she blasted the show for killing off her character.

Head writer on DAYS, Ron Carlivati, told Soap Opera Digest that they chose to kill Abby off after Marci decided not to sign a new full-time contract and would be leaving.

Still, she said there were plenty of ways for the soap to handle her not being able to work full-time, aside from killing off the character.

"I just had a really hard time with the decision honestly,” she said of her decision to leave, before adding of the show, “I mean, there are a variety of opinions about how to handle this.”

Referring to another of Abby’s portrayers, Marci said: “I have no idea what Kate's [Mansi] schedule looked like or anything but I honestly thought that they would recast and should recast.

"That was my opinion.

“I felt like they should have recast the character with a woman who was going to be able to stick around for a good amount of time to continue to tell that story.”

Marci said she was absolutely “floored” when she learned they decided to get rid of Abigail instead.

Abigail “Abby” Deveraux first appeared on the show in late 1992 when she was born to parents Jack and Jennifer Deveraux.

She’s been played by a few different actresses over the years, but Marci was her most recent portrayer.

Marci started in the role in 2016 before taking a couple-year hiatus as previous Abby actress Kate returned to the gig from 2018 to 2020.

Following Kate's DAYS departure, Marci came back to DOOL and had been playing the role ever since.

Marci said it completely caught her by surprise when she was told of about her character’s upcoming death.

“Didn't see it coming at all,” the actress admitted. “That was not what I expected.”

And Marci isn’t alone in feeling this way.

Viewers were left furious after Abby, a legacy character, was killed off the show.

Fans slammed the series for choosing death instead of a recast and are threatening to “boycott” the daytime program because of it.

One angry fan tweeted: “This is a HUGE mistake! Soap Opera Rule #1 : YOU DON'T KILL OFF A LEGACY CHARACTER!”

Another furiously wrote: “We are very upset that Abigail is being killed off the show!

“We all love Marci Miller as Abigail, couldn't it been done some other way?”

“So I’m a long time #Days fan but i am pissed that Abigail is being killed off,” a third said, calling it “BS!”

Others said they’re “done with this show” and are threatening to boycott the soap.

Some, though, refuse to believe the character is dead and think she might actually still be alive.

Marci blasted the soap for killing off Abigail instead of recasting her Credit: NBC
Abby was murdered on the show recently, and the culprit is still unknown Credit: NBC

Comments / 35

AllyC
3d ago

They need a new writer. Some of the recent storylines have been horrible. The devil storyline was ridiculous and now Abby's death. They should of recast.

Reply(1)
37
Cheryl Goodman
3d ago

This whole storyline is infuriating. Killing of a legacy character like Abigail was bad enough, but not having Melissa Reeves play those final scenes with Matt Ashford was really insulting to long time fans.

Reply
24
Carol Kletz
3d ago

I agree with Marci ! She was a long time main character and an integral part of the Days cast ! I have watched Days since its beginning! The Devil script was unnecessary! Are they trying to ruin this original Days, because of their other Days show on a streaming network which I don’t have !

Reply
22
