INDIANA ROTARY CLUB ANNOUNCES ICTC SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

The Indiana School District Superintendent has been named the recipient of an alumni award from the Education Policy and Leadership Center. According to an announcement on the district’s website, Superintendent Michael Vuckovich was named a 2022 recipient of the alumni award. Vuckovich is one of nearly 700 graduates of the Pennsylvania Education Policy Fellowship Program, which has been sponsored by the EPLC since 1999. Honorees are selected based on “exceptional leadership for significant education policy since participating in an EPLC program and also for exceptional service to support the success of EPLC and its leadership programs.” The mission of the EPLC is to encourage and support development and implementation of state-level education policies to improve student learning in pre-K to 12th grades, increase the effective operation of schools and enhance educational opportunities for everyone.
