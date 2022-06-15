ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

INDIANA ROTARY CLUB ANNOUNCES ICTC SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

wccsradio.com
 3 days ago

The Indiana Rotary Club awards its annual scholarship to students who have attended the Indiana County Technology Center. The support of the Indiana Rotary membership affords students...

www.wccsradio.com

wccsradio.com

IASD SUPERINTENDENT HONORED BY THE EPLC

The Indiana School District Superintendent has been named the recipient of an alumni award from the Education Policy and Leadership Center. According to an announcement on the district’s website, Superintendent Michael Vuckovich was named a 2022 recipient of the alumni award. Vuckovich is one of nearly 700 graduates of the Pennsylvania Education Policy Fellowship Program, which has been sponsored by the EPLC since 1999. Honorees are selected based on “exceptional leadership for significant education policy since participating in an EPLC program and also for exceptional service to support the success of EPLC and its leadership programs.” The mission of the EPLC is to encourage and support development and implementation of state-level education policies to improve student learning in pre-K to 12th grades, increase the effective operation of schools and enhance educational opportunities for everyone.
INDIANA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland group plans Juneteenth programs in 3 communities

Greensburg’s Unity in the Community group has added Jeannette as a third Westmoreland County venue for its second annual weekend of programs celebrating the Juneteenth holiday. The Celebrating Freedom events begin Friday in Greensburg, with speakers and activities scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Westmoreland County YWCA...
GREENSBURG, PA
wccsradio.com

IRMC ROBOTICS REACH TWO SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES

Indiana Regional Medical Center has surpassed some milestones concerning their robotic surgery department. IRMC announced that they have surpassed 200 Mako robot arm-assisted joint replacement operations. The hospital has three surgeons trained on the Mako robot. The robot is primarily used for partial and full knee replacements along with hip replacement operations. The Mako robot has been at IRMC since the spring of 2020.
INDIANA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mutual Aid Ambulance CEO and operations manager depart, board tabs former coroner Ken Bacha interim CEO

Two years after changing administrators in charge of its day-to-day operations, Mutual Aid Ambulance Inc. confirmed its new chief executive officer and director of operations departed this week. The Greensburg-based nonprofit said Friday that CEO Douglas DeForrest and director of operations Lorenzo Garino are no longer employed with the ambulance...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Apollo man wins top prize in fishing tournament for paralyzed veterans

An Apollo man was the winner in the 18th annual Team Bass Tournament for disabled veterans that was held recently on the Monongahela River near West Brownsville in Washington County. Veteran Mark Rosensteel of Apollo, president of the Keystone Paralyzed Veterans of America chapter, won the June 12 tournament with...
APOLLO, PA
wccsradio.com

PENNDOT CONTINUES CONSERVATION EFFORT

While PennDOT is working on state roadways most of the time, they are continuing with a conservation effort in Indiana County. The project areas include the intersection of Routes 119 and 286 and the intersection of 119 and 110, where pollination programs are going on. A non-selective herbicide was recently sprayed in those areas as part of the preparation process to put plants in place this fall. This is part of a monarch butterfly and pollinators grant that came from the National Fish and Wildlife Federation awarded by the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania. The grant will support efforts to help preserve monarch butterfly and other at-risk native insect pollinators. The grant will improve not only the two intersections, but over 150 acres of rights of way in Pennsylvania to provide a habitat for these insects.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County student nominated, accepted to West Point Academy

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — United States Senator Pat Toomey has announced that 20 Pennsylvania students have been nominated and accepted into the U.S. Service Academies this fall, including a student from our very own Somerset County. Senator Toomey nominated these students to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hosack Elementary School set to get new principal

Hosack Elementary School is getting a new principal. The North Allegheny School Board appointed Carla Hudson to the position in an unanimous vote on June 8. “I’m super-excited to meet all of the families at Hosack. I’m so very lucky to be at North Allegheny and to continue here at Hosack,” she said.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Scheduled AR-15 training class leads to protest in McCandless

MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) — A gun training class in the North Hills sparked backlash. A few dozen protesters gathered Friday morning outside Midwest Shooting Center in McCandless. They said they were upset over a scheduled class about AR-15s.  The protestors said in light of what happened in Texas and New York, there is no place for assault rifles in the hands of civilians.  "These are weapons designed for the battlefield. They do not belong in communities. They are the weapon of choice for mass shootings, for attacks on police officers," CeaseFirePA Western PA Manager Josh Fleitman said.  For about an hour,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Butler County Chamber of Commerce hosting LobsterFest

BUTLER (KDKA) - Tickets are now on sale for LobsterFest in Butler County!. The chamber of commerce is hosting the event on Friday, July 15 at the Woods at Eisler Farms. There will be fresh lobster, live music, fireworks, and an open bar. Tickets can be purchased on the chamber...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: June 17-19

Faire Wynds Entertainment will present a living history program entitled “Scoundrel’s Alley” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Compass Inn Museum, along Route 30 in Laughlintown. A troupe of four historical re-enactors will portray rogues, paupers and other undesirable figures, bringing to life...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Catholic Diocese of Greensburg stages first-ever car show

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Just in time for Father's Day: the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg held its first-ever car show.It started at noon today at Christ Our Shepherd Center in Greensburg.The event was free, and there were family-friendly activities, crafts for kids, and a Father's Day blessing.All the proceeds will go to help people in need, including those impacted by the war in Ukraine.
GREENSBURG, PA
wccsradio.com

GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO DECLINE

The average gas price in the United States and in Pennsylvania continues to decline slightly. The national average is now $4.98 a gallon, a drop of two cents from Friday and a two-cent drop from last week. It still represents a 42-cent increase from last month at this time. Gas prices last year at this time were $3.07 a gallon. For Pennsylvania, the average took a similar dip at $5.03 a gallon. That is a penny less than yesterday, and three cents lower from last week. It is 29 cents higher than last month.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Musser's will open new location in Delmont

As the summer growing season kicks into high gear, Larry Musser of Musser’s Farm Market in Penn Township is gearing up to boost his production to make produce available in more locations. A new Musser’s store will open this summer in the former Second Fiddle location on Route 66...
DELMONT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: June 17-19

It’s Father’s Day weekend. Here are some ways to spend it. Pittsburgh’s annual Juneteenth celebration is from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Downtown from Point State Park to Market Square. It will feature a festival and more than 100 minority-owned vendors set up along Penn and Liberty Avenues. There will be dance performances and live music.
wccsradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS START WEEKEND ON ACTIVE NOTE

Aside from last night’s fire in White Township, Friday was an active day for Indiana County’s first responders. Two brush fires were reported on Friday. The first was reported at 7:57 AM on Route 22 East in East Wheatfield Township. Armagh/East Wheatfield and Clyde fire departments were called out at the time. Later in the day, a brush fire was reported at 2:05 PM along George Road in Young Township. This brings the brush fire count for the year to 29.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Gainey wants Pittsburgh healthcare giants to pitch into the city budget. In Erie, they already do.

UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside (Photo by Ryan Loew/PublicSource) Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is in the process of conducting private talks with UPMC and Allegheny Health Network leaders in an effort to get the hospital giants to “pay their fair share” to the city. While Pittsburgh officials have wrestled with the issue for decades, they need only look about 100 miles north for an example of what a solution can look like.
PITTSBURGH, PA

