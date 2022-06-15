ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agawam, MA

Highest interest rate increase since 1994 affects housing market

By Kate Wilkinson, Kristina D&#039;Amours
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nuCPN_0gByXnEO00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Federal Reserve announced its highest interest rate increase since 1994: three-quarters of a point.

Founder’s Day of Caring: Shred your paperwork with 22News

The move is to combat the highest inflation in roughly 40 years. While this is a significant hike, rates remain relatively low, but this could impact how you look at your debt and how you buy a home.

It will also mean a rise in variable rates such as on your credit cards, some student loans, and mortgages. Martin Lynch is the Education Director for Cambridge Credit Counseling in Agawam. Lynch said, “It means a little bit of belt-tightening is going to be necessary because this won’t be the last rate hike.” This is not the last and certainly not the first in recent months.

On Friday it was announced prices rose 8.6% in the last year. In that timeframe, home prices locally went up by 10.9%. However, Lori Chase, the President-Elect of the Realtor Association of the Pioneer Valley, said there has been a five percent decrease in offers. That’s because when interest rates go up, the ability to purchase goes down. Her advice, if you trying to enter the housing market now? Do your homework.

Chase said, “Shop around for rates and shop around for programs. There are so many different programs available. It’s not just your traditional 30-year or conventional fixed-rate mortgage anymore.”

“Buyers should be making their checklist on talking to their lender–making sure all their ducks are in a row, and even getting a pre-approved underwritten pre-approval which is valuable through some agencies around here,” said Carrie Blair, Real Estate Agent for Kelly Williams Realty.

Interest rates can also mean a bump in your savings account but Lynch said you shouldn’t stockpile. Instead, look at your investments like maximizing your 401k contribution. He explained, “We do want folks to be confident. I mean the economy depends on consumer spending and the worst thing that could come out of a rate hike like today would be to undermine consumer confidence.”

Ultimately Lynch recommends creating a realistic budget that can help you if prices continue to go up.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Mortgage rates surge by more than half of a percentage point

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Mortgage rates surged by more than half a percentage point this week. The largest one-week increase since 1987 according to Freddie Mac. This comes amid rising inflation and an interest rate hike by the federal reserve. It’s been a busy few years for the Acuna Family Brokerage...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Resources for senior citizens impacted by inflation

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As we continue to see the effects of inflation at the pump and at the grocery store, seniors on a fixed income are struggling to make ends meet. A Western Mass News viewer reached out to us looking for help, as she’s trying to adjust her lifestyle, to adapt to the rising costs of just about everything. We did some research and found resources that may help her and other senior citizens.
WESTFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

Fed’s interest rate hike to impact credit cards, loans

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Hartford Public Schools and the Adult Education Center held its commencement ceremony. CT National Guard hosts training for cyber-attacks. I-TEAM INVESTIGATION: Testing new device designed to protect catalytic converter. Updated: 11 hours ago. Testing new device designed to...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Agawam, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Agawam, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
WUPE

How Much are Current Closing Costs in the State of Massachusetts?

Back in the fall/winter of 2010, my wife, Amber, and I started looking at homes in Berkshire County. We had been living on the third floor of a small apartment in Lee for five years and we were ready to take the next step and become homeowners. At the request of my manager, Amber and I selected Paul Curro from Tucker Associates to explore and tour homes that were on the market at the time. Paul was excellent. He really bent over backward for us and was always available on the ready. It didn't matter the day of the week or the time of day, Paul was there for us. Those were fun times for sure.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Affordable housing officials concerned over flaws in new state system

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Housing officials here in western Massachusetts are speaking out Wednesday night as they feel the effects of a state law passed in 2014. They said that some changes caused by the legislation have people waiting months for affordable housing. The Agawam Housing Authority said a new...
AGAWAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Housing Market#Housing Prices#Consumer Confidence#The Federal Reserve#Chase
NBC Connecticut

Bristol Hospital Eliminates Dozens of Positions Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

A spokesperson for Bristol Hospital said they're eliminating over 30 positions due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bristol Health said 10 of those roles were presently filled, the majority of which were management. Because of environmental and financial pressures such as labor and supply cost inflation, the healthcare system decided to cut back.
BRISTOL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Mortgages
NBC Connecticut

LEGO Chooses Virginia for Major Expansion Plans

LEGO announced a plan to once again make its bricks in the U.S., but the plant won’t be opening in Connecticut. The toy maker currently has its U.S. headquarters in Enfield and that’s where hundreds lost their jobs after a former factory was shut down years ago. LEGO’s...
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Summer is almost here: It’s time for ticks

After contracting Lyme disease from a tick bite and enduring ongoing symptoms, Tolland resident Bree Jackopsic says she takes extra precautions to prevent further bites as a rare but fatal tick-borne virus has emerged in Connecticut, leading to one death so far this year. Jackopsic, 42, said she isn’t exactly...
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

Mental health access: Massachusetts residents, including kids, could see expanded care options under newly passed bill

Bay Staters, including the commonwealth’s youngest residents, could soon benefit from expanded access to mental and behavioral health care following legislation the House of Representatives passed this week to combat a yawning gap in treatment and preventive services. The House, in a unanimous vote Thursday evening, advanced a bill...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy