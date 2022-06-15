Highest interest rate increase since 1994 affects housing market

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Federal Reserve announced its highest interest rate increase since 1994: three-quarters of a point.

The move is to combat the highest inflation in roughly 40 years. While this is a significant hike, rates remain relatively low, but this could impact how you look at your debt and how you buy a home.

It will also mean a rise in variable rates such as on your credit cards, some student loans, and mortgages. Martin Lynch is the Education Director for Cambridge Credit Counseling in Agawam. Lynch said, “It means a little bit of belt-tightening is going to be necessary because this won’t be the last rate hike.” This is not the last and certainly not the first in recent months.

On Friday it was announced prices rose 8.6% in the last year. In that timeframe, home prices locally went up by 10.9%. However, Lori Chase, the President-Elect of the Realtor Association of the Pioneer Valley, said there has been a five percent decrease in offers. That’s because when interest rates go up, the ability to purchase goes down. Her advice, if you trying to enter the housing market now? Do your homework.

Chase said, “Shop around for rates and shop around for programs. There are so many different programs available. It’s not just your traditional 30-year or conventional fixed-rate mortgage anymore.”

“Buyers should be making their checklist on talking to their lender–making sure all their ducks are in a row, and even getting a pre-approved underwritten pre-approval which is valuable through some agencies around here,” said Carrie Blair, Real Estate Agent for Kelly Williams Realty.

Interest rates can also mean a bump in your savings account but Lynch said you shouldn’t stockpile. Instead, look at your investments like maximizing your 401k contribution. He explained, “We do want folks to be confident. I mean the economy depends on consumer spending and the worst thing that could come out of a rate hike like today would be to undermine consumer confidence.”

Ultimately Lynch recommends creating a realistic budget that can help you if prices continue to go up.

