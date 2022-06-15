Funeral arrangements set for Maryland deputy killed in Wicomico County

A Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest on Tuesday, June 21.

Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard was pursuing a suspect on Sunday, June 12, when he was killed.

Austin Davidson, 20, was eventually captured, arrested and charged with first and second degree murder.

Hilliard will be honored, and mourned, on June 21.

He will lie in repose from 9 a.m. to noon at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, at 217 Beaglin Park Drive, in Salisbury. A funeral service will follow at noon.

Hilliard, who would have turned 42 years old on Wednesday, had a wife and three children.

He worked in several areas within the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, having most recently transferred back to patrol upon request, according to his obituary.

Deputy First Class Hilliard has held several positions throughout his career to include: Deputy U.S. Marshall Task Force Officer, Seasonal Police Officer for Ocean City Police Department, Crisfield Police Officer, Berlin Police Officer, Associate Instructor for Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy, FAA Certified Drone Pilot and Lifeguard.

Officers said Deputy First Class Hilliard was shot while trying to arrest Davidson, who had multiple felony warrants.

The sheriff's office said Deputy Hilliard spotted a suspect coming out of an apartment complex in the Pittsville area. After a brief chase, Hilliard was shot.

