ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Nipsey Hussle's shooting death was planned, jury told

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pWzaM_0gByWVl300

A Los Angeles district attorney told a jury Nipsey Hussle 's fatal shooting was premeditated by the man charged with killing the Grammy Award-winning rapper outside his clothing store three years ago.

Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said during his opening statement Wednesday that there's “no doubt” Eric R. Holder knew in advance that he would kill Hussle. The prosecutor described the sequence of events, including a conversation about “snitching,” before Hussle's shooting death in the South Los Angeles neighborhood where both men grew up and the rapper was helping revitalize. Two others were wounded in the shooting.

“He clearly thought about what he was going to do before he did it,” McKinney told jurors about Holder's intentions.

Holder, 32, faces one count of first degree-murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. The trial finally kicked off in a Los Angeles County courtroom after being pushed back mostly due to the pandemic.

Hussle, a hip-hop artist, father of two, and widely beloved South LA local born Ermias Ashgedom, was shot and killed at age 33 on March 31, 2019, in the parking lot outside his store, known as The Marathon.

McKinney said Holder and Hussle knew each other, growing up in the same neighborhood where they were members of the same gang, the Rollin’ 60s.

In his opening statement, McKinney showed jurors a video of the aftermath of the shooting with several people trying to resuscitate Hussle. The prosecutor also displayed several photos and another video that revealed different angles of Holder shooting Hussle and fleeing the scene, wearing a red shirt and bandana while carrying a semiautomatic gun and a revolver.

After a two-day manhunt, Holder was arrested, and two months later he was indicted by a grand jury.

McKinney said the shooting stemmed from Hussle hearing that Holder was a snitch and needed to “clear that up.” Before the shooting, he said the rapper and his two friends were having a “cool conversation” with Holder. He said Hussle visited the store without any security.

Attorney Aaron Jansen has a formidable task in defending Holder, who could get life in prison if convicted. Multiple eyewitnesses who knew both Holder and Hussle told police and grand jurors that Holder walked up to Hussle and gunned him down.

Jansen has said that the killing of Hussle was not premeditated, and the shooting of the other two men was not intended at all, making the first-degree murder and attempted murder charges excessive. He is also likely to make Holder’s mental health an issue.

McKinney said Holder used Bryannita Nicholson to drive him to the strip mall where the killing occurred. He said Nicholson unwittingly served as Holder's getaway driver.

McKinney said Holder told Nicholson "Drive before I slap you," following the shooting. Nicholson will be among the key witnesses at trial, along with the two wounded bystanders.

Holder and Nicholson had stopped to get food near The Marathon. That led to a chance meeting and brief conversation in which Hussle told Holder there were rumors that Holder had been talking to police about members of the Rollin’ 60s.

McKinney said that “moved Eric Holder to a point of wanting to return to the parking lot and kill Nipsey Hussle.”

Attorneys have spent nearly two weeks choosing a jury, and the trial is expected to last about two more weeks.

Hussle, whose nickname is a play on a famous 1970s comedian, was given the moniker for his work ethic as he slung CDs. He spent years winning a devoted following through mixtapes and underground releases, and broke through with a his first major-label album, earning a Grammy nomination just months before he was killed.

Hussle's death reverberated around the world but it was especially felt in his hometown, where people filled the streets to mark his loss and where he was mourned at a memorial at the 20,000-seat arena then known as Staples Center. In the same building nearly a year later his memory was celebrated in a performance by DJ Khaled, Meek Mill John Legend and others at the Grammy Awards , on the same day another local hero, Kobe Bryant, was killed in a helicopter crash.

Hussle left behind his longtime partner Lauren London , with whom he had a son who is now 5 years old. He also had a daughter who is now 13.

Comments / 53

shoddrea Hendricks
3d ago

MOST killers do plan a murder BEFORE the murder, they just don't plan the escape or for the upcoming trial ( if they live to see it!) Like OJ said " IF I did it, THIS is how I would've done it!!💯😌👮🗣️🎤📝🔪🩸⚰️🤣🤣🤣😭

Reply
20
ChrisRockTheComedian
2d ago

The moral of the story. Don’t join gangs. Forget all the particulars of who and why this and that happened. The root cause of this whole ordeal is they were gang members. Don’t join gangs because negative energy comes full circle. If you have 12-13 year olds… coddle them… put yourself in position to afford them opportunities to keep them away from those kinds of things…it’s that simple.

Reply(1)
12
LadyDozier
2d ago

wow so now the release the name of the getaway driver because she is innocent yeah ok she need to be locked up too she is just as guilty as the dummy she drove there to kill nip.

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Deadline

Snoop Dogg Admits Fainting Upon Seeing 2Pac After Las Vegas Shooting That Claimed His Life

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg wasn’t expecting to see Tupac Shakur in such terrible shape when his fellow rapper was in the hospital after his 1996 shooting in Las Vegas. Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Snoop Dogg recounted what he saw in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight’s) house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Former Death Row  head Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot in the passenger’s seat. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Shine My Crown

New Jersey Mother of 2 Shot to Death By Her Boyfriend

A woman in New Jersey was fatally shot this week during a domestic incident with her boyfriend. Officers responded to a 911 call early Monday morning. When they arrived, they found the body of the victim at her home on the 1000 block of Iowa Avenue. Responders were not able to revive her. She died moments after midnight.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren London
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
Eric Holder
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Nipsey Hussle
HipHopDX.com

Two Arrests Made in Connection To Slim 400 Murder

Slim 400, a close associate of YG, was gunned down while sitting in a driveway in Los Angeles, California, in December 2021. Police had yet to make any arrests in the case until now. On Friday (June 10), TMZ reported a pair of suspects had been arrested in the shooting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Fans Joke That Halle & Chloe Bailey Are Working With The Feds After DDG's Arrest

Fans on social media are jokingly theorizing that Halle and Chloe Bailey are working with the police after both Gunna and DDG were arrested within the last month. DDG was booked on felony possession of a concealed weapon, earlier this week, after cops searched his vehicle during a traffic stop on Monday for reckless driving.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#South Los Angeles#Mental Health#Violent Crime
NBC News

7 wounded in Vegas biker gangs freeway shooting, police say

Rival motorcycle gangs were involved in a metro Las Vegas freeway shooting over the weekend that injured seven people and authorities arrested three suspects, police said Monday. Sunday’s shooting on the freeway involved people associated with the Hells Angels and the Vagos gangs, police in the Las Vegas suburb of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pitchfork

Nipsey Hussle Cannabis Documentary Released: Watch

Nipsey Hussle is the subject of a new documentary that’s out now. The Marathon (Cultivation) focuses on his work with his brother Samiel Asghedom, developing their Marathon OG cannabis strain. It arrives ahead of the June 18 opening of The Marathon (Collective), a cannabis retail store in Los Angeles. Watch The Marathon (Cultivation) in full via YouTube below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

Snoop Dogg Fesses He Keeled Over When He Saw Tupac Shakur After He Was Shot in 1996 (Video)

Snoop Dogg admitted he fainted when he saw what bad shape fellow rapper Tupac Shakur was in following the Las Vegas drive-by shooting that claimed his life in 1996. While Shakur’s assassination has produced numerous conspiracy theories, it’s known that former Death Row Records executive Suge Knight was driving the car when Shakur was shot in the passenger seat. Four bullets hit Shakur, including two in the chest, one of which entered his right lung. (Knight is currently in prison for a fatal hit-and-run incident that took place in 2015, to which he pleaded no contest and was sentenced 28 years in prison.)
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thesource.com

Atlanta Rapper Trouble Reportedly Shot and Killed While Visiting a Woman, Warrant Issued for Murder Suspect

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Atlanta rapper Trouble, born Mariel Orr, was shot and killed. Local outlet CBS46 reports Rockdale County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Lake St. James apartments after a shooting report near 3:20 a.m. Trouble (35) was found on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was killed.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Megan Thee Stallion says she wants Tory Lanez to ‘go to jail’ over alleged shooting

Megan Thee Stallion has said she wants Tory Lanez to “go to jail” for allegedly shooting her.The “WAP” musician, 27, was shot in both feet in June 2020. She alleges that the shooter was fellow rapper Lanez, 29, who was a friend at the time.Lanez – real name Daystar Peterson – has been charged with felony assault. In November 2021, he entered a “not guilty” plea.Megan opened up about the incident – which took place after an alleged argument broke out between Lanez and her former friend Kelsey Harris – in a new interview with Rolling Stone.Speaking about her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

701K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy