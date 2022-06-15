ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Cuba sugar harvest only half of expected; sector in 'crisis'

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=491upV_0gByWUsK00

Cuba , once legendary for its sugar cane, produced only about half the sugar it had hoped to this season, and authorities acknowledged that while they will cover internal demand they will not be able to meet their international commitments.

“It’s not a secret, the sector is in crisis,” Dionis Pérez, director of communication at Azcuba, the government agency that regulates sugar production on the island, told reporters Wednesday. "This year

Pérez did not say how much sugar had been harvested, but at the end of last year Economy Minister Alejandro Gil said the state plan was to produce 911,000 tons this sugar harvest, which concluded in May. The percentage given by Pérez would mean that production was about 482,000 tons.

The figure is half the 800,000 tons harvested in 2020-2021 and is the lowest figure in at least 100 years. In the 1980s, Cuba produced up to 8 million tons of sugar a year.

Pérez said the reasons for this season's low production include a shortage of herbicides and fertilizers, a delay in starting up sugar mills, and even a lack of oxygen — which was hoarded by the health sector to combat COVID-19 — needed to repair breakages. He also blamed a lack of fuel and spare tires due to U.S. sanctions.

He said it was not realistic to compare current sugar production to that of the 1980s. “I had 150 (sugar) mills then, now I have 56. Fifty-four of those were active, and of those 54 only 35 contributed to the harvest.”

In 2002, authorities closed half of the island's 150 mills, and in the subsequent years others were dismantled amid falling sugar prices. Many of the old facilities dated from before the Cuban revolution in the 1950s. Sugar cane fields were reduced and thousands of people lost their jobs.

Pérez said higher production is not expected next year since the same problems will exist and authorities plan to reduce the number of sugar mills used to 26. Authorities will hold a sugar and cane derivatives conference in the coming week.

Pérez said this season's production will cover internal demand of about 500,000 tons but not the 400,000 tons per year contracted with China .

“We will have to renegotiate,” he said.

___

Andrea Rodríguez is on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ARodriguezAP

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Backlash grows to India’s plan to introduce US-style ‘tours of duty’ for military service

Violent protests broke out in major Indian cities on Thursday, two days after the government announced a major overhaul to the recruitment process in the Indian armed forces.Hundreds of young aspirants set train coaches on fire, blocked railway tracks and roads, and clashed with security forces as they raised slogans against the new US army-style short-term recruitment plan that they say will leave them unemployed.The government of India on Tuesday unveiled the “Agnipath” or “Path of Fire” programme, which will induct aspirants for a short-term four-year contract into three services – navy, airforce and army. On completion of this...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Russian economy 'won't be as it was,' central banker says

The head of the Russian Central Bank warned Thursday that the country's economy faces pressure from abroad that could persist indefinitely, dampening hopes that conditions could return to what they were before Russia sent troops into Ukraine.“It seems to me that it's obvious to everyone that it won't be as it was before,” Elvira Nabiullina said at a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, an annual showpiece gathering aimed at investors. “External conditions have changed for a long time indeed, if not forever," she said. Russia was hit by a wide array of sanctions after the start...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cane Sugar#Sugar Cane
The Independent

Ukraine says it has struck Russian boat in Black Sea

The Ukrainian navy claimed Friday that it struck a Russian boat carrying air defense systems to a strategic island in the Black Sea.In a statement on social media, the navy said that the Vasily Bekh was used to transport ammunition, weapons and personnel to Snake Island, which is vital for protecting sea lanes out of the key port of Odesa. It did not say how much damage it inflicted with the strike.Snake Island, located some 35 kilometers (20 miles) off the coast, figured memorably early in the war when Ukrainian border guards stationed there defied Russian orders to surrender,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Army veteran who 'predicted Covid' claims he has hundreds of tins and kilos of rice and pasta stashed around the UK - and says his survival and hunting skills will see him through the cost of living crisis

An army veteran who served in Afghanistan who 'predicted Covid' has spent the last 20 years stashing food around Britain to prepare for Doomsday. Ian Coulthard, 52, had 100 tins of potatoes, 100 tins of carrots, 72 toilet rolls, more than 40 tins of curry and 24 kilos of rice and pasta stashed around the country.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
The Independent

Endangered Great Indian Hornbill bird tortured and killed in distressing video in India

A graphic video that showed an endangered hornbill being beaten with a stick and stamped on by locals in India has prompted officials to arrest three accused.The incidence of the Great Indian Hornbill’s torture occured in the country’s northeastern Nagaland state and was tweeted by People for Animals India on Wednesday.“A video of an Endangered Great Indian Hornbill being tortured in Wokha District, Nagaland went viral,” the animal welfare organisation said in its post.In the video, a man is seen whacking the bird on its wing cartilage with a stick while other men on the spot hold the bird tightly...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Putin accuses West of trying to crush Russia with ‘stupid’ sanctions in economic ‘blitzkrieg’

Vladimir Putin accused the West of trying to crush Russia with “stupid” sanctions and said they had undertaken an economic “blitzkrieg” against the country.In a robust speech at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum he reaffirmed his commitment to the conflict with Ukraine and said the aim of the war was to defend “our” people in the Donbas region of the country.Putin said the Russian soldiers in the Donbas - that has been the scene for the most fearsome battles in recent months- were also fighting to defend Russia’s own “rights to secure development”.“The West has fundamentally refused...
POLITICS
The Independent

South Korea forced to retract unfounded claim that fisherman killed by North was trying to defect

South Korea’s coast guard announced on Thursday that there is no evidence to suggest that a fisheries official who had been killed by North Korean troops in 2020 intended to defect.“Field investigations were conducted without ruling out various possibilities, including the deceased official’s defection to North Korea, but no evidence was found to confirm his intention to defect,” said Park Sang-chun, head of the Incheon Coast Guard, in a news conference, reported Yonhap news agency.The fisheries department official, Lee Dae-jun, had gone missing at sea in September 2020 while working as a fishing inspector.North Korean soldiers shot him, poured...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russia has ‘strategically lost’ war in Ukraine, says head of UK’s armed forces

The head of the UK’s armed forces says Russia has already “strategically lost” the war in Ukraine and is now a “more diminished power”.Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said Vladimir Putin had lost 25% of Russia’s land power for only “tiny” gains.While Russia may achieve “tactical successes” in the coming weeks, he said any notion that the war had been a success was “nonsense”.Admiral Radakin, who is the UK’s chief of defence staff, said Russia was running out of troops and advanced missiles and would never be able to take over all of Ukraine.Admiral Radakin spoke to the PA news agency...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Psychic’ food-hoarder who foresaw Covid gets the last laugh as supermarket prices soar

A window cleaner who predicted Covid in 2016 and was dubbed “paranoid” for stashing food around Great Britain for two decades in preparation for Doomsday feels vindicated as “apocalyptic” food prices sweep the land.By March 2020, when the pandemic hit the UK, ever vigilant in case of catastrophe, Ian Coulthard, 52, had 100 tins of potatoes, 100 tins of carrots, 72 toilet rolls, 40-plus tins of curry and two dozen kilos of rice and pasta stashed around the country.Insisting he is a “normal man with a mortgage,” the  Army and Territorial Army veteran, who served in Afghanistan in 2010 and...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Refugees to be electronically tagged and prosecuted if they don’t comply under ‘draconian’ Home Office plan

Refugees who cross the Channel in small boats to reach the UK are set to be electronically tagged - and prosecuted if they fail to comply - under Home Office plans.Campaigners and experts have accused ministers of adopting a “draconian and punitive” approach that will see people who have conflict and danger treated as “criminals”, and of pushing through the plan despite having “no concrete evidence” that it will improve levels of compliance.A 12-month pilot will see some of those who travel to Britain via “unnecessary and dangerous routes” fitted with tags, including potentially those recognised as victims of...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russian spy tried to infiltrate the Hague, claims Dutch intelligence

A Russian spy used a fake identity to apply for an internship at the Hague, the Dutch intelligence service said.Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov pretended to be a Brazilian national called Viktor Muller Ferreira to try to infiltrate the International Criminal Court (ICC) in April, according to the Netherlands.Dutch intelligence agency chief Erik Akerboom said: “This was a long-term, multi-year GRU [Russia’s military intelligence service] operation that cost a lot of time, energy and money.”The ICC had accepted the man for the internship, he also said. The Dutch General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD) said in a statement that the man...
POLITICS
The Independent

US condemns ‘offensive comments’ made by Indian ruling party officials on Prophet Muhammad

The US has joined several Islamic countries in condemning derogatory remarks made against the Prophet Muhammad by two members of India’s ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).“Well, this is something that we’ve condemned. We condemn the offensive comments made by two BJP officials and we were glad to see that the party publicly condemns those comments,” state department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.Thousands of Muslims across the country have taken to the streets to protest the incendiary remarks made about the Prophet by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and media chief Naveen Jindal. Both have since been removed from their...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Russia-West tensions inflame UN debate on Mali peacekeepers

Tensions between Russia and the West are aggravating talks about the future of one of the United Nations' biggest and most perilous peacekeeping operations, the force sent to help Mali resist a decade-long Islamic extremist insurgency.The U.N.'s mission in the West African nation is up for renewal this month, at a volatile time when extremist attacks are intensifying. Three U.N. peacekeepers have been killed this month alone. Mali's economy is choking on sanctions imposed by neighboring countries after its military rulers postponed a promised election. France and the European Union are ending their own military operations in Mali amid...
WORLD
The Independent

World’s largest cargo ship arrives in UK port

The world’s largest cargo ship has arrived in the UK.The vessel, called the Ever Ace, holds the record for the most containers loaded on to a single ship.It arrived at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, the biggest and busiest container port in Britain, on Sunday morning.The 1,300ft (400m) ship is capable of holding 23,992 standard containers.The vessel, which is operated by Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen Marine Corporation, arrived in the UK from Rotterdam.It was built in 2021, and docked at Felixstowe on its maiden voyage in September that year. Read More Lord Geidt must be replaced ‘to avoid damaging questions’ - live
ECONOMY
The Independent

Vladimir Putin forced to delay keynote speech after cyberattack in Russia

Russian president Vladimir Putin has been forced to delay a keynote speech at a showpiece international event by a cyberattack, the Kremlin says.The prestigious St Petersburg International Economic Forum suffered from a “denial of service” cyberattack on its accreditation system, which held up the speech by an hour, officials say.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the attack, which began on Thursday, disabled the forum’s guest accreditation and admission system, leading to a host of problems with access.He said specialists were working to fix the problem, and that Mr Putin’s address had been moved back.The annual economic forum in St Petersburg,...
EUROPE
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Despite dark times, Russian economic forum shines

The bright colors and huge video screens in the corridors of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum gave the showpiece gathering the air of an upscale Russian mall — except that everything was open.Russia’s annual event to tout its investment opportunities this year was shadowed by the stern international sanctions imposed on the country after the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine four months earlier, and by the extensive disapproval of foreign businesses, which have suspended operations or pulled out entirely, leaving Russian shopping centers pocked with dark, shuttered stores. Some speakers acknowledged that the country suffered a strong economic...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

701K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy