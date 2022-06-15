Publisher’s Note: Announcing Sketchbook

Today we are launching a new weekly newsletter focused on Atlanta’s robust visual arts community. “Sketchbook by Roughdraft” will be curated by writer and photographer Isadora Pennington and will highlight Atlanta’s best visual artists as well as the galleries and museums that showcase their work.

The first issue is pasted below.

Sketchbook is an extension of our successful Rough Draft morning newsletter, a clever, curated, and concise look at what’s happening across metro Atlanta.

Welcome to Sketchbook

June 15 — Hi! Isadora Pennington here. I’ve been a writer and photographer covering artists in Atlanta Intown and Reporter Newspapers since 2015.

Sketchbook is a weekly e-newsletter that will highlight stories about metro Atlanta’s artists and art lovers.

Whether you’re interested in museums or galleries, street art or performance art, there’s something for everyone in the Sketchbook.

Celebrating Black fatherhood at ZuCot

“Presence,” a show exhibiting more than 40 contemporary works all about the experience of Black fatherhood, is set to debut at ZuCot Gallery in Castleberry Hill this Friday .

Opening just before Father’s Day and Juneteenth, this selection of artwork celebrates Black fatherhood in all of its forms.

“I began to think about the idea of what presence means, how important it is to be in your children’s lives and even the presence of my own father,” said ZuCot partner and curator Onaje Henderson. “That narrative is rarely told for us, for Black men, and that was the impetus behind the show.”

Read more about the exhibition here.

Thompson exhibition opens at High

“Bob Thompson: This House Is Mine” opens Friday at the High Museum of Art and runs through Sept. 11, offering the first major survey of the artist’s work in more than two decades.

The touring exhibition includes paintings and works on paper by Thompson, who had a prolific career before his death at 28 in 1966. His work is characterized by a rigorous engagement with art history and a commitment to expressive figuration, including vignettes of silhouetted figures and animals in pastoral settings.

Read more about the exhibition here.

Art Happenings

“No Justice, No Peace: Protest Photography, 1967-2022” artist talk tonight, 6:30-8 p.m. at Hammonds House Museum .

“Views into the Black” by Adana Tillman and “Late Bloomer” by AD Kaya Clark (pictured) at Mint Gallery, both on view through July 16.

“Returns: Cherokee Diaspora and Art” at Atlanta Contemporary, June 11 through Sept. 4.

“Full Circle: Design Without End” at MODA is on view through Sept. 25.

Inventory Blowout Sale at Sam Flax through June 25

