Cell Phones

Official Instagram warning for all users over bug that leaves you trapped looking at Stories

By Charlotte Edwards
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zgBpu_0gByWIWq00

AN INSTAGRAM glitch has left some users extremely frustrated with the app.

If you've been on Instagram you may have noticed that your Instagram Stories aren't behaving as they should.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oa5qb_0gByWIWq00
People have been posted memes about the bug on Twitter Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uQqFQ_0gByWIWq00
The issue has been ongoing for over 24 hours Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YDhGp_0gByWIWq00
Instagram reportedly has a fix for the bug Credit: Instagram

People using Instagram on Apple devices have complained that their being forced to rewatch old Instagram Stories just so they can see new ones.

Frustrated users have taken to other forms of social media to complain.

One person wrote on Twitter: "My Instagram stories is gaslighting me by showing me other people’s stories over and over again as if they are brand new."

Another added: "Does anyone else experiencing bugs or glitches on Instagram stories??

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lLLCu_0gByWIWq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJgtR_0gByWIWq00

"Like they keep on displaying the stories that i already watched every time my following updated new content? It is getting annoying for me".

The problem has been affecting people for over 24 hours.

One Reddit user wrote yesterday: "Does anyone else have this issue where someone posts a new story and you click on it to watch it and it sends you back to the very first story they posted and not the new one? lol it's annoying i hope it gets fixed soon".

The good news is, Instagram is said to be aware of the problem and there is now thought to be a fix.

How to fix Instagram Stories glitch

According to The Verge, updating your Instagram app can fix the Stories problem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ffo9H_0gByWIWq00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11to0B_0gByWIWq00

You'll need to update to the 239.1 version on Instagram from the App Store if you haven't already.

A note with the update states: "The latest version contains bug fixes and performance improvements".

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

