Accounting event set for UT, seeks to help high school students

The deadline to register for the free, one-day accounting camp for high school students interested in accounting is Friday, the University of Toledo announced.

UT's John B. and Lillian E. Neff College of Business and Innovation and the Ohio CPA Foundation are co-hosting the Careers in Professional Accounting Camp, or CPA Camp from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 28.

“The CPA Camp provides an opportunity for us to expose students to the accounting profession and the various career opportunities that exist,” Dana Hollie, a professor of accounting, said in a statement.

The career development program is designed for underrepresented high school students including, but not limited to, those who identify as having a disability, LGBTQ+, students of color and the first in their family to attend college, UT said in its announcement.

To register for the CPA Camp, click here .