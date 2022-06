A fishing rodeo for youths is set for Saturday at Sleepy Hollow Park off Dorr Street, the city of Toledo announced.

The event is at 9 to 11 a.m.

"Anglers between the ages of 5 to 15 are eligible to compete in the fishing rodeo, participants must bring their bait and equipment," the city said in an announcement on social media. The park is at 4035 Dorr St.