Two Neshaminy High School seniors have been awarded $1,000 college scholarships from the Feasterville Business Association. Kylie Marozsan, of Langhorne, and Bridget Handley, of Feasterville, were singled out for special attention at an FBA picnic event, held recently at the historic 110-acre Playwicki Farm, 2350 Bridgetown Pike in Feasterville. The awards are based on academic performance, and extracurricular and community activities.

LANGHORNE, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO