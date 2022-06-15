ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abortions increased 8 percent between 2017 and 2020, new report shows

By Grayson Quay
 3 days ago
LPETTET/iStock

The number of abortions performed in the United States rose eight percent in a three-year period — from 862,320 in 2017 to 930,160 by 2020 — marking a significant uptick in the number of abortions performed nationally after nearly three decades of decline, according to the pro-choice Guttmacher Institute.

The abortion rate jumped from 13.5 abortions per 1,000 women of reproductive age to 14.4 during those same three years, though Politico notes that the actual rate is probably higher, as women are increasingly taking abortion pills at home, and Guttmacher only counted abortions performed at medical facilities.

About 20 percent of pregnancies ended in abortion in 2020.

The Associated Press reported that states that expanded Medicaid access to abortion services saw particularly large increases. In Illinois, for example, abortions increased by 25 percent after the state began allowing Medicaid funds to be used for abortion in Jan. 2019.

The Guttmacher report, wrote conservative New York Times columnist Ross Douthat, suggests "a plausible narrative in which the Trump years were quite bad for cultural conservatism in most ways except for judicial nominations."

"This is less obvious today because progressivism's cultural power advanced so far that it has now generated a backlash and Roe v. Wade may be about to fall," he added.

FDA clears Moderna, Pfizer vaccines for kids as young as 6 months

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized both Moderna's and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use in kids as young as 6 months, bringing the U.S. one giant step closer to protecting its youngest citizens against the coronavirus. The agency's decision arrived after a group of independent advisers voted unanimously on Wednesday to recommend the shots. Pfizer's three-dose regimen has now been authorized for use in children ages 6 months to 4 years old, while Moderna's two-dose regimen is now cleared for children ages 6 months to 5 years old.  Before vaccinations can officially begin, however, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky must issue her own recommendation, which will likely happen following a vaccine advisory panel vote this weekend. The White House is expecting shots to begin as soon as Tuesday, CNBC reports.  "As we have seen with older age groups," said FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf, "we expect that the vaccines for younger children will provide protection from the most severe outcomes of COVID-19, such as hospitalization and death." The FDA also on Friday authorized Moderna's vaccine for kids ages 6 through 17; previously, only the shot from Pfizer-BioNTech was cleared for that age group.
HEALTH
Senate gun bill talks stall over definition of 'boyfriend,' distribution of 'red flag' incentives

The senators trying to finalize a bipartisan gun safety bill left Washington on Thursday, missing a self-imposed deadline to transform their landmark framework agreement into legislative text. "We're not ready to release any smoke," lead GOP negotiator Sen. John Cornyn (Texas) said as he walked out of two hours of closed-door negotiations with Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Tom Tillis (R-N.C.), and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). "I'm not frustrated, I'm done."
CONGRESS & COURTS
