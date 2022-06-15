ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixie Belles Softball All-Stars announced

By Editor
thegreenvillestandard.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dixie Belles Softball All-Stars (ages 13-15) were recently announced at the closing ceremonies of the league at the...

www.thegreenvillestandard.com

wdhn.com

Elba sophomore running back, Alvin Henderson, has 50+ offers from DI programs

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wiregrass has seen its fair share of talented athletes come through who go on to advance their athletic careers. Now, one Wiregrass rising sophomore is getting attention from Division I college football programs from all over the country. Before he can play at the next level, he still has three more years of high school football to play for the Elba Tigers.
ELBA, AL
AL.com

5-star DB AJ Harris commits to SEC school

One of Alabama’s best football players in 2023 has committed out of state. Aaron-Joshua ‘AJ’ Harris tweeted his decision on Thursday night, committing to Kirby Smart and Georgia. Harris is one of the country’s 37 five-stars and has been a blue-chip prospect since his time in Glenwood,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Eufaula High School hires Troy grad to lead their football program

EUFAULA, Ala. (WDHN) — Eufaula City Schools has hired Jerrel Jernigan as their Eufaula High School varsity head football coach. Jernigan graduated from Eufaula High School in 2007. As quarterback, he led Eufaula to the 2006 Class 5A state title game. At Eufaula High School, he also lettered in basketball and baseball.
EUFAULA, AL
thegreenvillestandard.com

Greenville Bicentennial Tidbits Pratt’s Pterotype

Did you know that the first practical typewriter made, sold, and used in the entire world was invented by someone from Greenville, Alabama?. Inventor John J. Pratt was born in 1831 in South Carolina and came to Alabama with his parents in young manhood. He studied law under Judge Benjamin...
GREENVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Milling and resurfacing projects in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Midsouth plans to mill Selma Street, from Third Avenue to S. Alice Street, beginning on July 5th. The original plans were to start the project on Monday, June 20th. The milling process should take approximately 3 days followed by resurfacing. Midsouth will also resurface E. Savannah...
DOTHAN, AL
AL.com

Church shooting, church split, NIL collective: Down in Alabama

At one time, Frazer Memorial Methodist Church in Montgomery was the largest United Methodist Church affiliate in Alabama. Now, it’s not a United Methodist Church at all. On today’s briefing we’ll explain what’s happened at the church. Also, two people were killed and another seriously injured during a shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, and one of the NIL trends has made its way to Auburn with the Plains NIL Club.
ALABAMA STATE
atmorenews.com

A.C. Moore Elementary goes ‘First Class’

It might be summer vacation for students and teachers, but for Escambia Schools Deputy of Operations Shaun Goolsby, it’s the chance to make major renovations. The remodeling of A.C. Moore Elementary is one of the many major projects he’s tackling this summer. When students attend in August, they’ll think they entered a brand new school. Renovations inside and out include fresh paint, new lighting, new flooring, new cabinets, and a new roof on one wing. Kids will also find updated curriculum and new supplies. Everything is top of the line.
ATMORE, AL
wdhn.com

VA nursing home groundbreaking in Enterprise

In Enterprise a long-anticipated “groundbreaking” for the fifth veteran’s home in Alabama. Once complete in about two years, it will provide 175 beds for the men and women who have. served our country. WDHN’s Mike Gurspan tells us it will also have a big impact on the...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama mother fed up with barrage of bats

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A Daleville apartment complex is dealing with numerous bats flying around one particular building in the complex, from sundown until sunup. Residents at Deerfield Apartments are pleading for help. “It’s been going on for two years now,” Kiara Blanks, resident, said. Blanks tells News...
DALEVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama online state auction underway until June 22

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Vehicles, electronics, furniture and a surplus of other items make up the lots for bid in the next Alabama surplus property auction starting Thursday, June 16, according to a news release from The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. ADECA is partnering with GovDeals.com beginning […]
ALABAMA STATE
luvernejournal.com

Coyote sightings more prevalent across the county

Spring is coyote pup season and often it is a misconception that seeing the animals during the day is an indication that they are sick or rabid. However, particularly with helpless young pups in early spring and summer, coyotes merely have more mouths to feed and thus more foraging to do, but Crenshaw County landowners and citizens have reported more frequent sightings this spring than in past years, including sightings at E.L. Turner Park.
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Temporary closure of Forever Wild trail

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Monday, June 20, the Connector A portion of the Forever Wild trail will close. According to a press release, the closure is due to a sewer line rehabilitation project that runs parallel to that section of the trail. While all trails and trail heads will be...
DOTHAN, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dale, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 18:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dale; Henry; Houston The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Dale County in southeastern Alabama Southwestern Henry County in southeastern Alabama Northwestern Houston County in southeastern Alabama * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 623 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Headland, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Headland, Dothan, Ozark, Midland City, Kinsey, Newton, Webb, Pinckard, Grimes, Newville, Napier Field, Hollis Dairy Road, Kirkland Crossroads, Mabson, Ewell, Headland Municipal A/P, Sylvan Grove, Blackwood, Bagwells Crossroads and Kelly Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DALE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Juneteenth, Father’s Day events happening this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s a lot to celebrate this weekend! It is Father’s Day weekend as well as Juneteenth, so let’s find something for you to do. Start your weekend celebrating in downtown Montgomery. Friday is the Juneteenth Manifest Liberty Gala at Union Station starting at 6 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Some strong storms and more crazy heat

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A few storms will be present this evening, and one or two of them could be packing a punch. Gusty winds of 60 mph will be the most likely threat. Some very small hail is possible but unlikely. Friday’s rain chance has been bumped up...
DOTHAN, AL
comebacktown.com

Birmingham suburbs, are you nervous yet?

According to recently released U.S. Bureau of Census population estimates the City of Birmingham is now the 3rd largest city in Alabama. Until 2020 Birmingham was the largest city in the state. In 2020 Huntsville passed us. The drop from #1 to #2 may have been faster than expected, but...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Community Policy