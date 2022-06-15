Dixie Belles Softball All-Stars announced

It might be summer vacation for students and teachers, but for Escambia Schools Deputy of Operations Shaun Goolsby, it’s the chance to make major renovations. The remodeling of A.C. Moore Elementary is one of the many major projects he’s tackling this summer. When students attend in August, they’ll think they entered a brand new school. Renovations inside and out include fresh paint, new lighting, new flooring, new cabinets, and a new roof on one wing. Kids will also find updated curriculum and new supplies. Everything is top of the line.

