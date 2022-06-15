ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: Vaccines For Kids Under 5 Unanimously Recommended By Expert FDA Panel

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
The FDA committee backed COVID-19 vaccines for children. Photo Credit: Northwell Health

Federal health officials are moving closer to authorizing COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest Americans.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted on Wednesday, June 15 to recommend authorizing both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years old.

On Wednesday, the agency’s independent panel of experts voted to recommend the vaccines - which are currently only available for Americans 5 years and older - for younger children.

All 21 members of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee unanimously voted to approve the vaccine, officials said..

Moderna’s vaccine would be for children between the ages of 6 months to 5 years old, while Pfizer’s was deemed safe for those 6 months to 4 years old.

Moving forward, the FDA is expected to accept the committee’s recommendation, and it will then go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for final approval.

The CDC is expected to meet as soon as this weekend, with potential shots beginning as soon as next week.

St. Mary's Inmates Fighting Over Phone Slapped With Charges

A pair of inmates fighting over the phone in the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center are facing charges, authorities said. Joseph Daren Brooks, 19 of Lexington Park, and Francis Xavier Hill, 26, were engaged in a physical fight when Deputy Fleenor arrived to the dayroom at the Leonardtown facility on June 7, the county sheriff's department said.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Teen Girls Reported Missing Days Apart From Same Maryland County

Two teenage girls have gone missing 10 days apart from Montgomery County, and police are asking for the public's help in locating them, authorities say. Alana Fulcar, 17, described as 5-feet-5-inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen on the 1400 block of Chilton Drive in Silver Spring, Thursday, May 12, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
