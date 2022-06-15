ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

ENOUGH!!! Philly adults and youth call for action

By Ashley Caldwell
chesterspirit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast weekend, anti-gun advocates around the nation took to the streets to demand political action on common sense gun reforms and as the gun violence pandemic in Philadelphia continues to ravage...

chesterspirit.com

Comments / 3

 

delawarevalleynews.com

Police: Male Arrested In Whitpain Could Be Male That Assaulted Women In South Philadelphia

One male is under arrest in Whitpain Township, Montgomery County, after he allegedly attacked a woman and tried to take her car. . On June 16, 2022 a male was taken into custody after police got a call about an assault on Jolly Road. When they arrived, the male fled into some dense woods. a perimeter was set up and a K-9 was deployed. Police also used an Ariel drone and an arrest was made a short while later.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
westphillylocal.com

Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade & Festival to be held on 52nd Street this Sunday

Some major Juneteenth celebrations will be held in West Philly this Sunday. The Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade & Festival is returning after the pandemic-related hiatus. The 2022 Juneteenth Parade participants will march along 52nd Street – from Jefferson to Pine. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. and will conclude at Malcolm X Park where the festival will take place until 8 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

AG Shapiro charges 8 City of Philadelphia employees with fraudulently obtaining PUA benefits through the CARES Act

PHILADELPHIA — Eight City of Philadelphia employees have been charged with theft by deception and other offenses related to their alleged attempt to illegally obtain Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits through the CARES Act, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday. The suspects were still employed by the City when...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Barcade Opening 2nd Philly Outpost in Historic Center City Building

Barcade is taking to Center City to open its second Philadelphia outpost, which the New York-based company aims to debut by early 2023, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The hybrid bar-and-arcade concept is headed to the historic three-story Hale Building at 1326 Chestnut St., which dates back to the late...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Your Guide to Events Honoring Juneteenth in the Philly Area

June 19 marks Juneteenth, the annual commemoration of the ending of slavery in the U.S. in 1865. Check out the events going on and the several places you can celebrate freedom and liberty on both the federal holiday, and the days surrounding it, in the Philadelphia region. The History of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

50 Philadelphia City Pools To Open For Summer: Here’s The Opening Schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friday would have been a great day to go for a swim at one of Philadelphia’s public pools, but the wait is almost over. Philadelphia Parks and Recreation said that a handful of pools will be opening on Tuesday. The city says 80% of the available pools will open this summer. The city is working around the nationwide lifeguard shortage to ensure kids are safe while they swim. Making a splash this summer season. The city said Friday outdoor pools will open on a rolling basis beginning next Tuesday, but Philadelphia Parks and Rec says only 50 of the 63...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Get Fresh Daily Juneteenth With Plant-Based BBQ In West Philadelphia Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get Fresh Daily will be celebrating the second annual Juneteenth BBQ this Sunday. The nonprofit transformed a portion of the Global Leadership Academy Campus, creating a teaching and learning garden for students and the community. This weekend’s plant-based cookout will showcase a DJ and dance party. The space is also meant to be a respite and destination for wellness. The organizers say Freedom Greens and Garden is a perfect tie-in to the Juneteenth celebration and all the food has been donated by local organizations. “We’re celebrating our right to be well. Our right to come together in community, to be healthy and really providing a space for people of color in this neighborhood who don’t necessarily have this type of access. To provide with a space to say you are deserving of this and this is the hub for that,” Get Fresh Daily’s Jiana Murdic said. The plant-based BBQ will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at 52nd Street and Malcolm X Park, right where the parade ends. While everything is free, donations are welcome and will go toward running the program.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: As Search Continues For Killer, South Philadelphia High School Honors Kahlief Myrick During Graduation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This time of year families are celebrating a big milestone in the lives of their children, one of those being graduation. A local mother didn’t get that chance. She showed up at graduation, holding a photo instead, as her son’s class paid tribute to him. She’s hoping CBS3 Mysteries can help generate leads to find a killer. Illustrating the toll of Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis is a mom carrying a cardboard cutout of her son into his high school graduation. “Just know that he could have had a real bright future, he really could have,” Brittany Brunson said. Brunson holds close...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Krasner Impeachment Leaders Note Incredible Support

HARRISBURG, PA – Reps. Josh Kail (R-Beaver/Washington), Torren Ecker (R-Adams/Cumberland) and Tim O’Neal (R-Washington) noted on Tuesday an incredible outpouring of support from the public and fellow members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in the effort to ensure the laws are enforced in Philadelphia by the willfully derelict District Attorney Larry Krasner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

State Troopers Now Patrolling High-Crime Areas in Philly

Amid surging violence and a shortage in officers, Philadelphia Police announced a partnership with Pennsylvania State Police aimed at increasing the presence of law enforcement in areas of the city hit hardest by crime. The public safety program, named “Operation Trigger Lock,” puts state troopers with Philadelphia police highway patrol...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia Nursing Home to close in October

Philadelphia Nursing Home will close by the end of the year because of financial troubles, city officials said on Tuesday. For more than 20 years, the city has paid the nonprofit Fairmount Long Term Care to manage Philadelphia Nursing Home at 2100 W. Girard Ave. Many of the residents there...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Fifth teen reported running away from Philadelphia’s DHS facility

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on Tuesday. Police say 15-year-old Samuel Pringle was last seen on the 1500 block of Arch Street just before 12:00 pm leaving the Department of Human Services. This is the fifth child reported missing from DHS this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

1 Firefighter Dead, 5 Others Rescued After Philly Building Collapse

One firefighter died and five other people had to be pulled from the rubble when a building collapsed in Philadelphia Saturday morning. Rescue efforts lasted hours until Philadelphia Fire Department 1st Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy confirmed to the press shortly before 8 a.m. that the firefighter, a 27-year department veteran, died in the collapse on the 300 block of Indiana Avenue in the Fairhill neighborhood.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

