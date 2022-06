WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Landlords now have to give advanced notice of significant rent hikes in West Palm Beach. The city announced on June 16 that a new ordinance adopted by the city requires landlords to give 60 days' written notice if their tenants lease is being terminated or if their rent will increase by more than 5 percent.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO