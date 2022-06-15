ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Group claims minors should be able to undergo gender transition at younger age

By ALEC SCHEMMEL
WTVC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — An international group of doctors and other individuals involved in the treatment of transgender people, which is often cited by those seeking to increase minors’ access to “gender-affirming care,” has lowered the minimum age at which it says gender transition treatments, such as gender reassignment surgeries and puberty...

newschannel9.com

Comments / 6

helpusall
3d ago

Can't buy cigarettes, beer or liquor or firearms. Can't vote. BUT mature enough to make a life alternating decision and TRY to change your gender. Why don't we try to help these mentally ill persons instead of encourage this behavior?

Reply
4
NewsBreak
Society
Reason.com

Gay Weddings Return to The Supreme Court

The debate over whether businesses can be forced to provide goods and services for gay weddings will return to the Supreme Court in an upcoming case. In February, the Supreme Court agreed to hear 303 Creative v. Elenis. Lorie Smith owns and runs 303 Creative, a web design firm based in Colorado. Smith planned to design and host sites for weddings, but she has religious objections to same-sex marriage and does not want to be forced to design and host sites for LGBT couples. That puts her at odds with Colorado's Anti-Discrimination Act, which prohibits "places of public accommodation" from discriminating against LGBT customers.
COLORADO STATE

