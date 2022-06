MILFORD, Ohio — A Miami Township police officer came to the rescue of a fawn who became trapped on a bottom floor patio at an apartment complex on Thursday. When the officer arrived at the scene, he saw the fawn trying to escape. The fawn was jumping around the patio but was not tall enough to get out. It also slammed into the screened patio door several times.

MIAMI COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO