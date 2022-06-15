ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Monkeypox case reported south of Texas border

By Sandra Sanchez
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UjD0S_0gByTiOF00

McALLEN, Texas ( Border Report ) — Mexican health officials are reporting the first potential case of monkeypox in the northern border town of Nuevo Laredo, across the Rio Grande from Laredo, Texas.

The Mexican state of Tamaulipas and the local border area now are on high alert and the Mexican government has activated health biosecurity protocols, according to a statement issued by the Tamaulipas Secretary of Health Office.

The Laredo Morning Times reports this is one of three potential cases in Nuevo Laredo. The other two are family members of the suspected infected patient, a 21-year-old stay-at-home mom who sought medical attention on June 7 at the Mexican Institute of Social Security. All three are being monitored for symptoms.

Symptoms include fever, itching and skin lesions. It can spread through direct contact with the infectious rash or body fluids, or by respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC ) .

As of Tuesday, the CDC reports there are 72 cases of monkeypox reported in the United States, including one case in Texas.

WHO to share vaccines to stop monkeypox amid inequity fears
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3twdpR_0gByTiOF00
(Graphic from CDC website )

Worldwide there are 1,879 monkeypox cases reported in 35 countries, according to the CDC. This includes five cases in Mexico.

World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday told media the agency is investigating a possible death from monkeypox in Brazil.

“The global outbreak of monkeypox is clearly unusual and concerning,” Ghebreyesus said.

Ghebreyesus added that the agency is “working with partners and experts from around the world on changing the name of monkeypox virus,” and is expected to announce the new name soon.

The WHO says racist and discriminative comments have been tied to the term “monkeypox,” which was first discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research.

An Emergency Committee meeting of WHO is scheduled for next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Teenager dies after four-wheeler crashes

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas family and community are mourning the loss of a 15-year-old boy who died after a crash Wednesday over the noon hour. The teenager was riding an all-terrain vehicle behind his family’s home in the 4700 block of West Pleasant Hill Road northwest of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan […]
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laredo, TX
Vaccines
Local
Texas Health
City
Mcallen, TX
State
Texas State
Laredo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Laredo, TX
Health
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Vaccines
Laredo, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
KSN News

Witness says Wichita murder followed racial slurs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A court document released Friday details the investigation into a Wichita murder over Memorial Day weekend. Roger Gale Jr., 27, of Wichita, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Emmanuel Hardy, 30, of Wichita. Hardy was found fatally injured at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Pox#Monkeypox Virus#Mexican#Tamaulipas#Health Office#The Laredo Morning Times#Agen
KSN News

Veterinarian who worked to save SW Kansas livestock speaks out

HASKELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), extreme weather is to blame for the deaths of thousands of cows in Southwest Kansas over the weekend. Dr. Miles Theurer, a veterinarian, works with 16 feed lots in Kansas, 10 of which were impacted by those extreme conditions. Dr. […]
HASKELL COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
News Break
Politics
KSN News

Wichita man pleads guilty to murdering AutoZone employee

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder stemming from a daedly shooting that happened in July 2020. According to court documents, Lamontae Lucas pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and three counts of aggravated robbery. The affidavit says that on July 26, 2020, around 9 p.m., a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Lifeguard saves child from drowning at Derby water park

Note: This story has been updated for further clarification. DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — Derby Fire and Rescue was at Rock River Rapids in Derby on Friday, less than two minutes after a report of a drowning. Police say a child was playing on the lily pads and went underwater. A lifeguard jumped in and saved […]
DERBY, KS
KSN News

4-day JuneteenthICT celebration begins in Wichita Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This weekend’s JuneteenthICT celebrations begin in Wichita on Friday, June 17, kicking off a four-day event.  The JuneteenthICT committee said recognizing the holiday federally allowed the celebration to expand its programming, and they’re forging a new path with new events this year and some staples returning.  From a parade to nightly concerts, […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

One child dead after drowning in western Kansas

SYRACUSE, Kan. (KSNW) — One child’s body was recovered in western Kansas on Friday at Sam’s Pond in Hamilton County. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is reporting on its Facebook page they got a call just after four Friday afternoon of two children involved in a possible drowning. Hamilton County EMS, the City of Syracuse […]
SYRACUSE, KS
KSN News

Salina police asking for help locating man missing after house fire

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department (SPD) is asking the public for help locating a man who has not been seen after his house burned down almost a week ago. SPD says 44-year-old Nathan Thompson is considered missing and endangered. He is described as a 6’2″, 185-pound man with brown hair and hazel […]
SALINA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy