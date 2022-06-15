ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Stubborn La Niña looks like it may stick around for a rare third year

By Paul Duginski
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dxDhm_0gByThVW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AjkJb_0gByThVW00
Reservoirs on the Colorado River have declined so much because of drought that major water cuts may be necessary next year, federal officials have warned. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A stubborn La Niña climate pattern in the tropical Pacific is likely to persist through the summer and may hang on into 2023, forecasters say.

La Niña has been implicated not only in the unrelenting drought in the U.S. Southwest, but also in drought and flooding in various parts of the world, including ongoing drought and famine in the Horn of Africa.

If La Niña persists into the fall and winter, it would be only the third time since 1950 that the climate pattern has continued for three consecutive winters in the Northern Hemisphere, the U.N. World Meteorological Organization said last week.

La Niña is the cooler sibling of El Niño, which, along with a neutral phase, constitutes the El Niño-Southern Oscillation. La Niña is a year-to-year or multiyear phenomenon characterized by cool sea surface temperatures in the equatorial central and eastern Pacific Ocean, coupled with altered global atmospheric circulation.

The update from the World Meteorological Organization echoed a U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast last week that favors continuation of La Niña through the summer and into the winter. In its prediction for July to September, however, NOAA found that a continuing La Niña held only a fairly small edge — 52% to 46% — over a return to neutral ENSO territory. But it also said there was about a 59% chance of a return to La Niña by early winter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0obzSi_0gByThVW00
Image showing cooler-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific. (Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)

In addition to the historic U.S. drought and the deadly drought in the Horn of Africa, drought in southern South America and above-average rainfall in Southeast Asia and Australia, New Zealand and surrounding islands have been blamed on La Niña.

In the U.S., La Niña is often associated with wetter conditions in the Northwest and drier conditions in the Southwest, Marty Ralph of UC San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography points out. A strong and highly unusual June atmospheric river, a mechanism that usually transports tropical moisture during the cooler rainy season, soaked Seattle and the Pacific Northwest a few days ago. The region around Yellowstone National Park suffered deluges and historic flooding this week. The Associated Press reported that Yellowstone got 2.5 inches of rain Saturday through Monday, and the Beartooth Mountains northeast of the park got as much as 4 inches. The U.S. Geological Survey reported record flow of 1½ times the previous 100-year record peak on the Clarks Fork tributary of the Yellowstone River in Montana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rzUyV_0gByThVW00
Stronger trade winds push warm surface water into the western Pacific. (Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)

Meanwhile, in the parched U.S. Southwest, hot, dry conditions led to extreme wildfire activity, including the Pipeline fire near Flagstaff, Ariz. Climate scientist Daniel Swain tweeted that the fire "visually resembles an erupting volcano."

The unusually strong atmospheric river in the Pacific Northwest and the heat wave in the Southwest are definitely anomalies for mid-June, said Alex Tardy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego. As the atmospheric river weakened and sagged southward, it also brought thunderstorms to Northern California. But he cautions that he's unsure it's safe to blame this on a weak La Niña or climate change.

"I think it does relate to [an] overall east Pacific pattern that we’ve been stuck in for three years in Northern California and two in Southern California," he said. For the second half of June, he predicts a continued battle between unusually cool and wet weather in the Pacific Northwest along an active jet stream and expanding high pressure in Texas and into the Southwest. There's potential for heat to rebuild, especially in the deserts, he said. "This could be a very warm, much-above-average desert and mountain scenario, a lot like what we saw in 2021," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=211HRE_0gByThVW00
Typically, during La Niñas, there are fewer hurricanes in the eastern Pacific due to stronger vertical wind shear, and more hurricanes in the Atlantic, because of weaker vertical wind shear, trade winds and less atmospheric stability. (Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)

La Niña also affects hurricane seasons in the Atlantic and the Pacific. According to outlooks released by NOAA, there's a 65% chance that the Atlantic hurricane season will be above average, with more and stronger storms. At he same time, there's a 60% chance that the eastern Pacific's season will be below average, according to NOAA.

This is because of atmospheric shear — the difference between wind speed or direction near the surface of the Earth and higher in the atmosphere. A big difference between low-level and high-level winds disrupts formation of hurricanes. This happens in the eastern Pacific because of La Niña, but in the main development region of the tropical Atlantic — a swath that stretches from about Mauritania and Senegal across to the Caribbean, where surface winds are mostly from the east — the upper-level westerlies are weaker, and hurricanes can build with less threat of vertical wind shear.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that at least 60 million Americans live in areas vulnerable to hurricanes, not counting residents who live farther inland and may be at risk for flooding due to heavy rain.

"These are La Niña impacts, but they're exaggerated by climate change," said climatologist Bill Patzert, formerly with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, referring to droughts, deluges and hurricanes around the world. "There's more going on here than your normal La Niña."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
natureworldnews.com

Atmospheric River Rages Towards the Pacific Northwest

A late-season atmospheric river is headed toward the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia, Canada. AccuWeather meteorologists warn it may produce catastrophic flooding if it reaches land in the coming days. Extreme Weather. Storms continue to come in from the Pacific Ocean, trapping most of western Washington and southern British Columbia...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Montana State
The US Sun

Record-breaking triple-figure heat to hit the US with experts issuing severe warning over ‘life-threatening’ weather

A RECORD-breaking heatwave will bake parts of the US this week as meteorologists warn locals of the potential life-threatening outdoor conditions. A heat advisory is in effect for several Southwestern states, including Texas, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and parts of California, with temperatures expected to hit triple digits and intensify throughout the week.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Huge 'life threatening' hurricane is set to smash Mexico coast as first tropical storm of year 'Agatha' tees up 100mph winds, flash flooding and mudslides

Mexico is bracing for its first hurricane of the season which is expected to bring 'potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.'. Hurricane Agatha could make landfall on Monday off Mexico's southern Pacific coast in the state of Oaxaca, near Puerto Escondido and Puerto Angel. The storm could pack winds as...
ENVIRONMENT
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States

Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
Matt Lillywhite

What Would Happen If The Yellowstone Volcano Erupted?

One of the world's largest volcanoes is located in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. And when it eventually erupts again, the resulting damage might be catastrophic. According to Vox, "it could spew ash for thousands of miles across the United States, damaging buildings, smothering crops, and shutting down power plants."
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific#Heavy Rain#Noaa
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Red Lobster Closings in 2022

The beleaguered chain has faced substantial financial challenges in recent years, leading economists to again question its longevity. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RestaurantClicks.com, EatThis.com, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, EatThis.com, Mashed.com, RedLobster.com, and FSRMagazine.com.
ORLANDO, FL
a-z-animals.com

A Volcano Filled with Sharks Just Erupted in the Pacific Ocean

A Volcano Filled with Sharks Just Erupted in the Pacific Ocean. “SHARKCANO”—the first ever shark–volcano in the world! Sure, it may sound like a cheesy sci-fi movie, but believe it or not, this thing is real. Yes, there are actual, real-life sharks living inside of a submarine volcano. And this shark-infested volcano just erupted in the Pacific Ocean! NASA recently collected an image of a large plume emerging from Kavachi, a submarine volcano filled with sharks. But what are a bunch of sharks doing inside this active underwater volcano?
WILDLIFE
Bridget Mulroy

Violent Volcanic Eruption With 7.2 Earthquake

Molten lava cascades 'Sharkcano' Island.(Tanya Grypachevskaya/Unsplash) This week, there have been more than five earthquakes over 5.0. There have been ten this week alone. The strongest so far has been in Peru. The magnitude was 7.2.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Environment
The US Sun

Baseball-size hail and dangerous winds forecast in severe storm warning only days after Tropical Storm Alex flooded US

SEVERE storms with dangerous hail the size of baseballs will sweep across the Midwest for the second consecutive day as meteorologists urge residents to stay indoors. Another round of dangerous storms is brewing in the Plains region, putting parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska on high alert just a day after baseball-sized hail battered the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots a “Doorway” on Mars

Door-Shaped Fracture Spotted by Curiosity at ‘East Cliffs’. NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its Mast Camera, or Mastcam, to capture this mound of rock nicknamed “East Cliffs” on May 7, 2022, the 3,466th sol, or Martian day, of the mission. The mound, on Mount Sharp, has a number of naturally occurring open fractures – including one roughly 12 inches (30 centimeters) tall and 16 inches (40 centimeters) wide, similar in size to a dog door. These kinds of open fractures are common in bedrock, both on Earth and on Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Tampa Bay Times

‘It could happen fast:’ Meteorologist tells Floridians to monitor Gulf system

The first storm of the Atlantic hurricane season may arrive just in time for the season’s June 1 start date. A tropical system over the Yucatan Peninsula, the remnants of a Pacific hurricane that struck Mexico on Monday, has a 60 percent chance of strengthening into a tropical storm or depression later this week, the National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday morning. If it reaches sustained winds of at least 39 mph, it would be named Alex.
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

'Very scary sight to see' as massive tornado spins across open field

An enormous tornado touched down on Monday and, miraculously, it didn't injure anyone or damage anything -- but it gave storm chasers a sight they’ll likely never forget. Storm chasers in northwestern Texas were in the right place at the right time Monday night when they captured incredible footage of what appeared to be a massive tornado that touched down in an open field. Around 7 p.m. CDT, the first of four tornadoes was on the ground near the town of Morton, Texas, which is about 60 miles northwest of Lubbock, giving chasers a view they likely won't soon forget.
MORTON, TX
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
323K+
Followers
63K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy