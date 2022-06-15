Juneteenth Celebration back in Weirton

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

The 2nd annual Juneteenth Celebration is back this weekend in Weirton!

This is a two day community-wide event to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.

Saturday includes live music, local talent, your favorite eats and fun activites for the kids.

And Sunday includes a double church service continuing in the spirit of unity.

Organizers saying this is a time to celebrate!

“I mean emancipation, freedom that’s a big thing, so to celebrate being freed is in my opinion something that should be also remembered but also should be celebrated by everyone.” Jonathan Curenton – Event Coordinator

“And it celebrates an emancipation of our ability to show friendship and fellowship and come together as a community which truly reflects I think the city itself, as to who we are, it’s a friendly place to be and we’re honored to actually be part of the celebration for the second year in a row.” Nick Tranto – President All Saints Greek Orthodox Church

Again the event is this weekend June 18th and 19th starting at 11 AM both days at the Weirton Event Center.

