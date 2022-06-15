Pueblo Convention Center generates nearly $340 million impact in its 25-year history

All roads lead to the Pueblo Convention Center for slice-of-life experiences ranging from exotic snake shows to Colorado governors welcoming new businesses or Pueblo families celebrating wedding galas.

During its quarter-century history, “it is estimated the Pueblo Convention Center has served nearly one million people and generated nearly $340 million in economic impact for Pueblo,” said Nick Palmiotti, center director of sales and marketing.

To celebrate Pueblo’s rich Home of Heroes history as it intertwines with the convention center, officials will gather for the unveiling of a new Medal of Honor display at the Medal of Honor Plaza at 1:30 p.m. Friday. That event kicks off the yearlong 25th anniversary celebration and includes tours of the convention center from 2-4 p.m. Friday.

The $7.6 million center opened June 13, 1997, at 320 Central Main St. It was made possible by Pueblo voters who agreed to dedicate sales tax vendors' fees to the project during the 1993 election.

It was their way of giving a stamp of approval to Pueblo’s future growth as a destination for tourists and businesspeople alike.

Kevin Ortiz, general manager of the center, is a Pueblo native who said he believes in the importance of that vision. Each year the center hosts between 200 and 400 events which have generated more than 100,000 overnight hotel room stays in its history.

“I trust our work here has improved the community and will continue to do so over the next 25 years and beyond,” Ortiz said.

The center also is a source of jobs for Puebloans, employing about 15 full-time and 50 part-time workers, Palmiotti said.

The primary goal of the Pueblo Convention Center is to serve as an economic engine for Pueblo, attracting out-of-town visitors who spend money at hotels, restaurants, museums, retail stores, sporting events and other local businesses. At the same time, it serves as one of Southern Colorado’s premier entertainment destinations, enhancing the quality of life for residents by hosting a variety of local banquets, weddings, sporting events, consumer shows and meetings, Palmiotti said.

The center is owned by the Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority and managed by Oak View Group.

“The Pueblo Convention Center is one of our most visible projects and we are so thankful to oversee it as such an integral part of the community,” said Andrea DelaGarza, urban renewal authority director of community relations. “We are proud of what we have accomplished so far and look forward to what we can accomplish in the next 25 years.”

“The Oak View Group would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the Pueblo community for their support over the years,” Palmiotti said.

