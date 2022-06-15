ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo Convention Center generates nearly $340 million impact in its 25-year history

By Tracy Harmon, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oyEn9_0gByTFzI00

All roads lead to the Pueblo Convention Center for slice-of-life experiences ranging from exotic snake shows to Colorado governors welcoming new businesses or Pueblo families celebrating wedding galas.

During its quarter-century history, “it is estimated the Pueblo Convention Center has served nearly one million people and generated nearly $340 million in economic impact for Pueblo,” said Nick Palmiotti, center director of sales and marketing.

To celebrate Pueblo’s rich Home of Heroes history as it intertwines with the convention center, officials will gather for the unveiling of a new Medal of Honor display at the Medal of Honor Plaza at 1:30 p.m. Friday. That event kicks off the yearlong 25th anniversary celebration and includes tours of the convention center from 2-4 p.m. Friday.

The $7.6 million center opened June 13, 1997, at 320 Central Main St. It was made possible by Pueblo voters who agreed to dedicate sales tax vendors' fees to the project during the 1993 election.

It was their way of giving a stamp of approval to Pueblo’s future growth as a destination for tourists and businesspeople alike.

Convention center history:Pueblo's Convention Center ready for events, gearing up for bridal expo after reopening

Kevin Ortiz, general manager of the center, is a Pueblo native who said he believes in the importance of that vision. Each year the center hosts between 200 and 400 events which have generated more than 100,000 overnight hotel room stays in its history.

“I trust our work here has improved the community and will continue to do so over the next 25 years and beyond,” Ortiz said.

The center also is a source of jobs for Puebloans, employing about 15 full-time and 50 part-time workers, Palmiotti said.

The primary goal of the Pueblo Convention Center is to serve as an economic engine for Pueblo, attracting out-of-town visitors who spend money at hotels, restaurants, museums, retail stores, sporting events and other local businesses. At the same time, it serves as one of Southern Colorado’s premier entertainment destinations, enhancing the quality of life for residents by hosting a variety of local banquets, weddings, sporting events, consumer shows and meetings, Palmiotti said.

The center is owned by the Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority and managed by Oak View Group.

“The Pueblo Convention Center is one of our most visible projects and we are so thankful to oversee it as such an integral part of the community,” said Andrea DelaGarza, urban renewal authority director of community relations. “We are proud of what we have accomplished so far and look forward to what we can accomplish in the next 25 years.”

“The Oak View Group would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the Pueblo community for their support over the years,” Palmiotti said.

Convention center news:PBR holds first combine in Pueblo in buildup to new bull riding league

Chieftain reporter Tracy Harmon covers business news. She can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or via Twitter at twitter.com/tracywumps.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

On Friday morning, a local citizens group that is pushing for the legalization of recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs, delivered nearly 100,000 signatures to the City Clerk's Office.

On Friday morning, a local citizens group that is pushing for the legalization of recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs, delivered nearly 100,000 signatures to the City Clerk's Office. Their hope is that it makes it on ballots for November's election. Meanwhile city leaders, are against it.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
94.3 Lite FM

The Legend of the Mt. Shavano Angel near Colorado Springs

Travel to a summit in the southern Sawatch Range of the Colorado Rocky Mountains, and you may catch a glimpse of the legendary Angel of Shavano. This snow formation emerges from the east face of the mountain each spring. Travel to the San Isabel National Forest in Chaffee County, Colorado, and you might get your chance to see it.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Summer Solstice festival and lantern parade in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Friends of the Arkansas River is inviting everyone to celebrate the summer solstice on Saturday, June 18 at a free all-day outdoor event. The event takes place on both sides of Pueblo’s first suspension pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River. The fun kicks off at 8 a.m. with a walk/fun run […]
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Center, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Pueblo, CO
Government
Colorado Springs Independent

Recreational marijuana petitions submitted to COS city clerk

At 10 a.m. today, June 17, the Your Choice Colorado Springs campaign submitted nearly 100,000 signatures to the Colorado Springs City Clerk's Office in an effort to mount two measures on the Nov. 8 ballot. One would allow for recreational sales of marijuana in the city, a move city officials...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Of Heroes
KRDO

Pueblo’s $1 Million Reading Pays Challenge to return for second year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A program meant to encourage youth in the community to read over summer break by giving them a chance to earn money is coming back to Pueblo. Monday, the Pueblo City Council approved the $1 million summer reading challenge, Reading Pace, for a second time. In 2021, funding from the American Rescue Plan was used to create the Reading Pays: Pueblo's $1 Million Reading Challenge.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Black Forest Section 16 in limbo after land lease increases dramatically

BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KRDO) - A popular recreational park in Black Forest is in jeopardy, after the land lease was recently increased by over 4,500 percent. Black Forest Section 16 is a nearly 4 mile hiking loop in is near and dear to many southern Coloradans’ hearts, and has residents worried what will happen to The post Black Forest Section 16 in limbo after land lease increases dramatically appeared first on KRDO.
BLACK FOREST, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Planning Commission sides with Colorado Springs neighborhood against proposed convenience store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Thursday, the city Planning Commission heard an appeal of its earlier approval of a Kum & Go store and gas station at the corner of 8th and Brookside streets on the city's southwest side. KRDO After a nearly three-hour hearing, officials eventually sided with neighbors against the proposed convenience The post Planning Commission sides with Colorado Springs neighborhood against proposed convenience store appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Cripple Creek Care Center center closes after 47 years, forcing more than 30 residents out

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday was the official last day of operations for the Cripple Creek Care Center, a skilled nursing facility in Teller County. The closure means 34 residents were displaced, and 42 staff members are now looking for new jobs. While all the residents have been rehomed as of the closing day, The post Cripple Creek Care Center center closes after 47 years, forcing more than 30 residents out appeared first on KRDO.
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs City Council considering new ordinance to address evacuation concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs City Council is considering a proposal to address evacuations for a number of urgent situations, including wildfires. If passed, the ordinance would require emergency officials to divide the city into even more zones for evacuations. Emergency leaders say this would allow for faster evacuations. The ordinance would The post Colorado Springs City Council considering new ordinance to address evacuation concerns appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

13-year-old crowned 2022 Miss Juneteenth of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The message for the reigning 2022 Miss Juneteenth of Colorado Springs is "to be confident in your own skin." Thirteen-year-old Talia Sharpe was crowned at the Juneteenth Pageant hosted by Mas Millenium Allstars, a 30-year-old dance and cheer team in Colorado Springs. Sharpe says her...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

1,600 incorrect ballots mailed out to Pueblo voters

PUEBLO, Colo. — The print vendor for Pueblo County has mailed a ballot that does not include the County Commissioner race to roughly 1,600 voters for the Colorado State Primary Election. These voters were sent a ballot that did not include the county commissioner race for Commissioner District 3. All voters in Pueblo County are […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

The Flying W Ranch rises from the ashes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Whoever claimed that time travel wasn't real, was bluffing. The portal, certifiably, is located where Chuckwagon Road meets the Rampart Range. There, sits a plot of land surrounded by jettisoned red rocks, where traffic fades away. Visitors enter through iron gates and become transported to the Old West; where blacksmiths, The post The Flying W Ranch rises from the ashes appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

2K+
Followers
882
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy