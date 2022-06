LACONIA — During Laconia Motorcycle Week, one can find a variety of contests behind the High Octane Saloon. Here, everything is judged, from female anatomy in the form of wet t-shirt and leg contests to motorcycle aesthetics. On Wednesday, Meredith Local David Lentine entered his rare Bourget into one of the competitions. The bike features a very long front end suspension and a flashy yellow and purple paint job. “It's raked out in front, and this is a fat daddy stretch because it's longer,” Lentine said. “So last time I talked to someone down in R&R Cycle in Manchester, he said that, of he knew of, there were only two of these in New England.”

LACONIA, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO