New Illinois law guarantees diabetics get coverage for glucose monitors

By John Clark
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday signed a law that ensures diabetes patients can afford glucose monitors, a tool that is key to managing the disease.

The law requires insurance companies and managed health plans to provide continuous coverage for glucose monitors.

The device tracks blood and sugar levels in the body throughout the day, allowing diabetics to make choices about food and the need for insulin.

“No one—regardless of their socioeconomic status or insurance coverage—should go without the care they require,” said Pritzker. “But for too long, diabetics have had to make the impossible choice between obtaining this necessary medical equipment or putting food on the table. That is an unacceptable burden to ask diabetics to bear, and this legislation will ensure insurance companies support these essential devices and those that use them”

According to Pritzker, diabetes disproportionately affects minority and low-income communities, further exacerbating the equity gap caused by high-cost monitoring devices.

