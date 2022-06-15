ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Man allegedly punches Cedar Rapids Police officer repeatedly

KCRG.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents at Iowa's three public universities may pay more for tuition this fall. Students at Iowa's three public universities could pay more for tuition in the fall. President...

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 1

Related
KCJJ

Reported fight between Doordash employees at IC Taco Bell leads to CR woman’s arrest

A reported fight between two food delivery service employees at an Iowa City fast food restaurant has led to the arrest of a Cedar Rapids woman. Iowa City Police were called to Taco Bell on Highway 6 East just after 8:00 Thursday night for a fight between two Doordash drivers. One of the alleged participants, 23-year-old Madeleine Lusambo of Roemig Street SW, reportedly told investigators that nothing happened. The other party had already left the scene.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

IC man fined $355 for assaulting patrons of outdoor dining area

An Iowa City man has been fined over $350 for assaulting patrons at a downtown restaurant patio. Iowa City Police were called to Mickey’s on South Dubuque Street just before 8:45 Wednesday night for a subject throwing things at customers in the outdoor dining area. 28-year-old Dequan Miles of...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Transient with history of thefts arrested after allegedly stuffing Hennessy bottle down his pants while shoplifting

A local transient with a history of theft convictions is back behind bars after allegedly sticking a bottle of liquor down his pants while shoplifting. 46-year-old Paris Alexander Sr., who lists his address as CommUnity Crisis Services on Gilbert Court, was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 9:00 Thursday night. Iowa City Police say Alexander can be seen on security video putting a bottle of Hennessy down his pants and walking out of the South Gilbert Street Kum & Go without paying on April 26th. The Hennessy is valued at $47.04.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

ICPD: Man was too drunk to care for his 9-year-old child

Iowa City Police have arrested a man who they say was too intoxicated to care for his nine-year-old child. Officers were called to the Eastbrook Drive residence of 32-year-old Reginald Shipp for an unknown issue just after 9:15pm on June 1st. An investigation determined that Shipp’s nine-year-old child was unable to wake him after he had been passed out for multiple hours. Arriving police were able to awaken Shipp, who allegedly had difficulty forming complete sentences, showed signs of intoxication, and smelled of ingested alcohol.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Cedar Rapids, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
kwayradio.com

Woman Illegally Enters Home & Starts Eating

A Waterloo woman has been arrested after allegedly illegally entering a house and eating food, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 32 year old Careena Schroeder was arrested on Tuesday and charged with third degree Burglary. She is accused of entering a home at 1624 Logan Avenue shortly after 4:00 in the afternoon. The resident of the home awoke from a nap to the sound of Schroeder eating food in the kitchen. Schroeder then left the home. Schroeder had allegedly entered several other buildings earlier in the day. Her bond has been set at $5,000.
WATERLOO, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Universities#Violent Crime#Cedar Rapids Police#Lgbtq Americans Updated
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids Officer Assaulted Responding to Harassment Call

A Cedar Rapids police officer is recovering from injuries suffered early this morning in the. According to a release from the Department, an officer arrived on scene at 325 Lewellen Drive. NW regarding a harassment call at 2:20 am. While on the call, the officer located the male. subject believed...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Springville man charged with 3rd OWI and drug possession

A Springville man pulled over in Solon for defective plate lights was taken into custody when he allegedly was driving under the influence. Police say the incident occurred Tuesday morning a little after 2:45 am. 42-year-old Zachary Kriz of Springville was stopped near the intersection of Market and 3rd Street because the rear license plate on his 2005 Jeep was not lit, and the plate wasn’t visible because he had a tinted license plate cover.
SPRINGVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man suspected of dealing drugs from apartment

An Iowa City man was arrested on a warrant stemming from a search of his apartment that allegedly found marijuana and Fentanyl. Police executed a search warrant on the Quarters apartment of 25-year-old Kregory Warren on Highway Six East at around 5pm on January 20th. While officers were making entry into the apartment, Warren reportedly fled to his personal bathroom and flushed several bags of pills, commonly known as “M30s,” which are known to contain fentanyl. One pill didn’t make it, and officers sent It to the DCI lab, where it tested positive for fentanyl.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Woman arrested for entering Waterloo house, eating food

WATERLOO — A woman has been arrested for allegedly entering another person’s home and helping herself to food inside. Careena Cae Schroeder, 32, was arrested Tuesday for third-degree burglary. Bond was set at $5,000. Police were called to a home at 1624 Logan Ave. around 4:10 p.m. after...
WATERLOO, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCJJ

Armed robbery reported at truck stop near West Liberty

An armed robbery was reported Friday morning at a truck stop near West Liberty. According to Muscatine County scanner traffic, law enforcement responded to an armed robbery at the Jay Brothers truck stop at the West Liberty exit on Interstate 80 just after 11:30am. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male. He was last seen driving a black Ford pickupNorthbound on Garfield Avenue.
WEST LIBERTY, IA
KCRG.com

Juneteenth In Our Neighborhood held in Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Johnson County held its annual Juneteenth In Our Neighborhood event at Mercer Park in Iowa City. The event featured a variety of vendors including Green State Credit Union and the Iowa City Police Department. Food, games, a bounce house and live music were also available at the event. Some vendors such as the Multicultural Development Center of Iowa used the event as a way to get children interested in S.T.E.M. Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague also spoke at the event.
IOWA CITY, IA
kjan.com

Dad speaks as anniversary of disappearance of Evansdale girls approaches

(Radio Iowa) – The 10-year anniversary of the abduction and murders of two cousins from Evansdale in Black Hawk County is approaching. Eight-year-old Elizabeth Collins and ten-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey were last seen riding their bikes in Evansdale on the afternoon of July 13th, 2012, and their bodies were found in a Bremer County wildlife area five months later. Elizabeth Collins’ dad Drew said Wednesday it feels like it has been ten years.
KCRG.com

76-year-old Tipton woman hospitalized in Cedar County crash

TIPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A 76-year-old Tipton woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Cedar County Thursday morning. In a crash report, law enforcement said the crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. at State Highway 38 and County Road F44. That’s south of Tipton.
TIPTON, IA
KCJJ

CR Police issue Operation Quickfind for 11 year old girl

UPDATE: THE SUBJECT HAS BEEN LOCATED AND THE OPERATION QUICKFIND HAS BEEN CANCELLED. Cedar Rapids Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for an 11 year old girl missing since early Tuesday night. Sierra Rance was last seen in the 500 block of 17th Street Northeast at around 6pm, wearing a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from mentally diminished victim

An Iowa City man has been arrested and charged with theft and dependent adult abuse after allegedly draining tens of thousands of dollars from the victim’s bank account. According to the criminal complaint, a warrant was requested on 33-year-old Ahmad Strong of South Riverside Drive after it was discovered that he withdrew over $40,000 from the victim’s bank account over a period ending this past November. The victim is described as mentally deficient, and considered as a dependent adult. The victim was later hospitalized while Strong reportedly depleted their account.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy