Cryptocurrency has quickly grown in popularity, with 16% of Americans reporting they have used or invested in it, according to research by Pew. While fortunes have been made over the last several years by investing in cryptocurrencies, recent declines in the market have cost investors hundreds of billions of dollars. If you are looking to invest in crypto and don't have the cash, can you borrow against your home's equity to do it? Yes, but read this first.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO