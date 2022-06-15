Astros make history with two immaculate innings in one game

Houston Astros relief pitcher Phil Maton (88) is congratulated by his teammates after the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros became the first team in MLB history with a pair of immaculate innings in one game when Luis García and Phil Maton both breezed through three Texas Rangers batters on Wednesday.

Prior to Wednesday, there had never before been two immaculate innings (striking out the side with nine pitches) on the same day in MLB, let alone in the same game or by the same team.

García, 25, did it first when he sat down the Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe, Ezequiel Duran, and Brad Miller in the second inning.