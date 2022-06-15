ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros make history with two immaculate innings in one game

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1949qH_0gBySgf000
Houston Astros relief pitcher Phil Maton (88) is congratulated by his teammates after the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros became the first team in MLB history with a pair of immaculate innings in one game when Luis García and Phil Maton both breezed through three Texas Rangers batters on Wednesday.

Prior to Wednesday, there had never before been two immaculate innings (striking out the side with nine pitches) on the same day in MLB, let alone in the same game or by the same team.

García, 25, did it first when he sat down the Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe, Ezequiel Duran, and Brad Miller in the second inning.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Report: NFL executives believe Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo will be cut

There continues to be no indication that any team is going to make a serious effort to trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield or San Francisco 49ers veteran Jimmy Garoppolo before or during the summer months. Cleveland will have either Deshaun Watson or Jacoby Brissett atop the depth chart in September, while 2021 rookie Trey Lance is handling San Francisco practices as Garoppolo continues to recover from surgery he had in March to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
FanSided

What should the New York Yankees do with Aaron Hicks?

During a season where the Yankees are having their best start since 1998, there has been little to critique about the team. Aaron Hicks, however, has been the exception. After stating in spring training that his goal was to have a 30 HR/30 SB season, it is safe to say he will fall well short of those benchmarks.
TOMMY JOHN
SB Nation

Nick Castellanos’ son tried to help his dad by blinding the pitcher

As a parent it’s your job to always have your kid’s back, but it’s nice to see the favor returned sometimes. The Phillies hosted the Marlins on Wednesday afternoon, and naturally Nick Castellanos’ son has great seats. The wily kid used them for all they were worth, holding up a foil baseball card and trying to shine glare into the opposing pitcher’s eyes like a true champion.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Maton
Yardbarker

Braves provide an update on Ozzie Albies

Two months puts Albies back on the field in the middle of August, but I expect the Braves to take things extremely cautiously with him, especially if Orlando Arcia keeps performing well. Albies will also need a few rehab starts in the minors before he returns to Atlanta. If everything...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Luke Voit believes only one other player is at Aaron Judge’s level

After the New York Yankees signed Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract to lock down the first base position, Luke Voit requested a trade to a team that would give him regular playing time. Voit ended up joining the San Diego Padres, who are tied for first in the NL West along with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres have won 40 games this season and Voit has made 45 appearances.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClutchPoints

Brewers’ Christian Yelich gets brutally honest on Milwaukee’s Lorenzo Cain decision

The Milwaukee Brewers designated 2-time All-Star Lorenzo Cain for assignment on Saturday. Cain has suffered through a brutal 2022 season and his MLB future is in question. Nonetheless, he played a big role for the Brewers over the past few seasons. Additionally, Cain is known as an excellent teammate and clubhouse presence. Brewers star Christian […] The post Brewers’ Christian Yelich gets brutally honest on Milwaukee’s Lorenzo Cain decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Eagles Fans React To The Team’s New Logo

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the NFL’s most historic franchises. That means they have been around for a long time and have also undergone many changes to their logo. Yet the latest one is drawing plenty of hilarious reaction on social media. A leak appeared Thursday afternoon showing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dodgerblue.com

Where Are Dodgers Putting Sandy Koufax Statue At Dodger Stadium?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to unveil a Sandy Koufax statue at Dodger Stadium before Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians, making him the second member in franchise history to receive the honor. It will be sculpted by Branly Cadet, who also created the Jackie Robinson statue that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Red Sox: 3 Cubs trade deadline targets for Chaim Bloom

Chaim Bloom can help the Boston Red Sox immensely by acquiring any of these three Chicago Cubs trade chips. The Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs will forever be linked as the two big market ball clubs with lengthy curses blamed for their lack of winning a championship. This year, the only thing they might have in common is the employment of some players.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Yardbarker

Yankees might have something interesting in reserve bullpen arm

The New York Yankees have been sifting through bullpen arms over the past few weeks, with Aroldis Chapman, Chad Green, and Jonathan Loáisiga missing time. Both Chapman and Loáisiga should make a return in the coming weeks, but Green will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Nonetheless, the Bombers have called upon young options to fill the void, and they performed valiantly. Names like David McKay, Ron Marinaccio, and even veteran Manny Banuelos have been tossed into more prominent roles to help get through the middle innings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes fires back at Tyreek Hill amid Chiefs drama

Partnering up with Patrick Mahomes on the Kansas City Chiefs helped establish Tyreek Hill as a top wide receiver in the NFL. Through four seasons with Mahomes as the starter, Hill averaged 86 receptions for 1,214 yards and 11 scores. This past offseason, when the Chiefs failed to pay him...
Yardbarker

Tommy Hunter to Join New York Mets; What it Means

NEW YORK — The Mets appear to be close to calling up a veteran reinforcement to join their bullpen. Relief pitcher Tommy Hunter is on his way to New York to join the Mets, but the team has not yet made a roster move to activate him. They would have to designate someone for assignment in order to add Hunter to the 40-man roster.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

34K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy