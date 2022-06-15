ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo fire agencies battle barn, motor home blazes, make water rescue

By Justin Reutter, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qMJOA_0gBySfmH00

A barn fire west of Pueblo was contained and extinguished Tuesday afternoon, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office responded after receiving a call at 4:45 p.m., said spokesperson Gayle Perez. The fire occurred In an area near the Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center outside of Pueblo City limits.

Smoke was visible for miles, according to the sheriff's office.

There were no reports of injuries and no other structures were threatened. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There was a flareup about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, said Perez, which crews were able to extinguish. The fire was being monitored Wednesday.

Watch your tags:Pueblo police crack down on expired license plates after months of pandemic-era leniency

Meanwhile, the Pueblo Fire Department extinguished a burning motor home north of University Park. The fire, which created a column of thick, black smoke, burned fast and hot, according to Capt. Woody Percival of the Pueblo Fire Department. The crews of two engine companies extinguished the fire by 8:15 a.m. Wednesday before entering the 35-foot motorhome. No one was found inside the vehicle.

Drug paraphernalia was allegedly found inside the vehicle, leading the fire department to turn over the scene to Pueblo police, said Percival.

The speed and ferocity of the blaze made it impossible to determine a cause, Percival said. "Especially in a trailer, RV, things like that, they burn so hot and so fast, it makes it impossible to do an investigation," he said.

Much earlier Wednesday, fire department personnel made a water rescue of a fisherman who fell into the Arkansas River near Whitewater Park after apparently losing his footing while night fishing. The fire department received a call at 3:01 a.m. and were dispatched at 3:02, said Percival. A two-man team in a truck, known as a "focus response unit," found the fisherman and threw a rope to him, which he was able to get around his waist, and the two-person unit was able to pull him out of the water.

The fisherman was taken to a local hospital and treated for potential hypothermia. Percival said that seven minutes elapsed between the time the department received a call about the situation and the time the man was rescued.

Cool under pressure:Pueblo police dispatcher helps deliver baby boy

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at Jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Large wildland fire in Pueblo contained Friday night

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Fire Department says a large wildland fire that broke out around 7 p.m. Friday is now contained. Fire crews responded to the area near the Belmont interchange of I-25. Highway 50 was closed during the time in both directions but has since reopened. PFD was...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

1 person seriously injured in Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are currently looking into a crash that happened at the intersection of 31st and Colorado Avenue. This happened just before 5 p.m. Friday. Officers say a vehicle made a left turn onto northbound 31st Street in front of a motorcycle that was...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
Pueblo County, CO
Crime & Safety
Pueblo, CO
Accidents
City
Pueblo, CO
County
Pueblo County, CO
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
Pueblo County, CO
Accidents
KRDO News Channel 13

Three hurt after vehicle rolls, catches fire near Fountain

EL PASO CO., Colo. (KRDO) -- Three people were injured in a fiery crash near Fountain Thursday evening. Fountain Police and Fire units responded to the area near the intersection of Squirrel Creek Rd. and Shumway Rd. just after 7:30 p.m. When officers and firefighters arrived they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Investigators The post Three hurt after vehicle rolls, catches fire near Fountain appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Part of Chelton Road closed in southeast Colorado Springs due to car accident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A traffic accident shut down Chelton Road between Delta Drive and Cricklewood Lane Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. CSPD tweeted about the accident at South Chelton Road and Zebulon Drive around 10:15 a.m. and asked drivers to avoid the area. This is a developing story, check The post Part of Chelton Road closed in southeast Colorado Springs due to car accident appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barn Fire#Arkansas River#Blazes#City Limits#Accident
KXRM

CSFD knocks down apartment fire

UPDATE: The fire is under control, crews quickly extinguished a kitchen fire. A resident suffered a minor injury that was treated on scene. COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a fire in an apartment unit at the Viridian Edge at the Park apartments. CSFD said on Twitter that smoke […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

Missing 11-year-old found safe

UPDATE: EPSO said Romeo has been found safe and thanked the community for their assistance. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) needs the community’s assistance in locating a child who went missing on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. 11-year-old Romeo Lopez was last seen wearing a black shirt with the […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

81-year-old man arrested for hit and run motorcycle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man for attempting to run after crashing into a motorcycle early morning. 81-year-old Rudolph Gallegos was cited for Felony Hit and Run charges along with additional traffic and criminal charges. Just before 9 a.m., CSPD were notified of a hit and run involving a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

21-year-old motorcyclist dies, adds to alarming number of fatalities

COLORADO SPRINGS — A motorcyclist has died of injuries sustained in a crash on June 9. Just before 8:45 p.m. on June 9, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the intersection of East Willamette Avenue and North Nevada Avenue on a motorcycle vs. car crash. Officers determined that the motorcycle was […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Victims in fatal motorcycle crash along Highway 83 and Powers Blvd. identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the Colorado Springs Police Department released the names of the two people who died in a fatal crash involving a motorcycle. On the night of Thursday, June 9, officers were dispatched to the area of N. Powers Blvd. and Highway 83 on reports of a crash. According to police, The post Victims in fatal motorcycle crash along Highway 83 and Powers Blvd. identified appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed Linda Thompson?

COLORADO SPRINGS — The death of 25-year-old Linda Thompson still remains unsolved 49 years after she was shot in a neighbors front yard in 1973. Thompson was dropping her young son off at a babysitter’s house located near the corner of Airport Rd. and Placid Rd. Thompson and her son were in the front yard […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Three missing minors found safe by El Paso deputies

UPDATE: All three missing teens have been found and are safe. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking the public for assistance in locating three teen girls. At 10 p.m., the three girls who are 15, 16 and 17 in age walked away from the Teen Rehab Center […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

2K+
Followers
882
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy