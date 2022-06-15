Tulsa Police Department releases 2021 annual report

Tulsa Police Department

TULSA, Okla. — The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial, a ransomware attack, presidential visit, purple heart award, pandemic and so much more. You name it, 2021 had it, and the Tulsa Police Department faced it.

“The year 2021 picked up right where 2020 left off in terms of challenges and surprises,” Chief Wendell Franklin wrote in the 2021 annual report.

In 2021, the Tulsa Police Department received 275,923 calls for service and made a total of 11,445 arrests.

Response:

TPD Motorcycle Unit - issued a total of 24,815 traffic citations.

TPD Dive Unit - responded to seven calls

Tulsa Police Bomb Squad - responded to 87 calls for service.

Special Operations Team - activated 22 times

Air Support Unit - 276 calls for service, backup to officers on 2,683 calls

There were 3,286 inmates booked into the City of Tulsa Jail in 2021.

2021 Crimes:

62 homicides

57 solved as of March 2022

Solve rate for 2021 was 91.9% as of March 2022

511 robbery cases

267, or 52.25% were cleared

176 cases were cleared by an arrest or warrant issued

6,900 burglary investigations

408, or 17.6%, submitted for criminal charges

Significant cases included a ring of ATM burglaries and multiple marijuana dispensary burglaries

341 First Degree Rapes

4,296 cases involving fraud and financial crimes

5,129 auto theft investigations

The clearance rate was 18.4%, or 944 cases

The Auto Theft Unit made multiple arrests in an auto theft ring of 57 vehicles in the Tulsa/Bixby area, including many high-end vehicles totaling more than $2.5 million.

530 crimes against children

Of those 90 arrests made

A significant case in 2021 for the Child Crime Unit involved the investigation of a local gymnastics coach, Jean-Luc Cairon, who was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual offenses against his stepdaughter and other gymnasts in his charge.

2021 Tulsa Police Department annual crime report

Internal Affairs:

292 complaints

46 disciplinary actions taken

724 Use of Force Reports- 9 use of deadly force

530,130 police events recorded through body and dash cam

“I am constantly amazed at the ability of our officers and non-sworn employees to adjust to difficult circumstances and continue providing public safety services at an exceptional level to our city,” Chief Franklin wrote.

You can read the full report here.

