TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One year ago, Dr. Daniel Cassavar’s wife called him and said there was a commotion in the water of the Maumee River by their home in Wood County. Dr. Cassavar ran down the embankment and saw a father and three young boys struggling in the water. Without hesitating, he jumped in. The oldest boy, who was 11 years old at the time, was not breathing.

MAUMEE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO