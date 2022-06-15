Warehouse heavily damaged by fire in Gordon County

The Floyd County, Georgia Coroner’s office confirmed that 90 year-old Louis Hartley was killed in a house fire at 2272 Cave Spring Road on Monday. A 12 year-old child also suffered burns to over 65% of his body, and was transported to a burn center in Augusta for treatment. A third person who witnesses said is in his 40’s or 50’s in the home made it out of the home without injury. Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor stated that he pronounced Hartley dead around 2:30am. According to Rome Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewnimg, the cause of that fire has yet to be determined and that investigation is on-going with Floyd County Police, GBI, and the state fire marshal’s K-9 investigator.

