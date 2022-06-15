ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordon County, GA

Warehouse heavily damaged by fire in Gordon County

By Jennifer Lifsey
CBS 46
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALHOUN, Ga. (CBS46) - A warehouse in Gordon County is left in ruins after a massive fire Wednesday. The building is located on...

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Woman Dies in Floyd County House Fire

The Floyd County, Georgia Coroner’s office confirmed that 90 year-old Louis Hartley was killed in a house fire at 2272 Cave Spring Road on Monday. A 12 year-old child also suffered burns to over 65% of his body, and was transported to a burn center in Augusta for treatment. A third person who witnesses said is in his 40’s or 50’s in the home made it out of the home without injury. Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor stated that he pronounced Hartley dead around 2:30am. According to Rome Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewnimg, the cause of that fire has yet to be determined and that investigation is on-going with Floyd County Police, GBI, and the state fire marshal’s K-9 investigator.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

One Hurt in Two-Vehicle Wreck Monday Afternoon

On Monday afternoon, Alabama State Troopers responded to a two-vehicle wreck in Cherokee County which resulted in one injury. According to reports that wreck took place on County Road 142 at 4:45pm. That accident involved a 1994 Jeep being driven by a male resident of Sand Rock and a 2012 Jeep driven by a male resident of Ft Payne; both drivers escaped injury, but a male passenger in the 2012 Jeep had to be transported for treatment of unspecified injuries.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
Gordon County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Gordon County, GA
City
Calhoun, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Calhoun, GA
Crime & Safety
weisradio.com

Boat Overturned on Spring Creek

Reports of an overturned watercraft on Spring Creek came in just after 5pm Monday evening. Two people were rescued and there are no injures to report. Those rescued were taken to John’s Boat Ramp on County Road 22. We will post more details as they become available.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WGAU

Atlanta man missing, feared drowned in Lake Lanier

An Atlanta man is missing and feared drowned in Lake Lanier. Hall County Fire Rescue says 29 year-old Kaiyan Ding went into the Lake in water between 60 and 100 feet deep. Crews are still searching for a man at Lake Lanier after he fell overboard Saturday afternoon. Hall County...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Company#Propane#Accident
CNHI

911 call details frantic moments after fatal shooting

A Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office captain said Tuesday investigators have found no link between a Chatsworth man who was shot and killed earlier this month in southern Whitfield County and the people who live in the house that he was shot outside of. Harlan Steve Kendrick, 49, was shot on Saturday, June 11, around 6:54 p.m. outside of a house at 1983 Riverbend Road.
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Georgia Woman Arrested Following Multiple Gas Drive-Off’s

A Chattooga County, Georgia woman stands accused of pumping gas, and then driving off without paying – several times. The thefts all took place at Murphy USA in Trion. According to the Sheriff’s Office report – Murphy USA says that the store’s pumps are highly sophisticated, and can automatically send gas drive-off reports when a person fails to pay for their purchase. The report has the pump number, time of day, and the amount of gas that was taken. The management at Murphy USA was able to review the information, and identified a suspect who was habitually driving off without paying for gas.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
11Alive

Roswell firefighters rescue Home Depot employee impaled by pry bar

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell firefighters are being celebrated after coordinating a complex rescue of a Home Depot employee. The City of Roswell Fire Department was called to the home improvement store Tuesday after an employee was reportedly suffering a traumatic injury. Crews rushed to the store along Holcomb Bridge...
ROSWELL, GA
11Alive

Resident escapes massive Cherokee County fire; 2 dogs rescued

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — One person escaped a massive house fire in Cherokee County early Thursday morning, fire officials said. Two dogs were also rescued. The Cherokee County Fire and Emergency services went to a home on McCurley Road just after 4:30 a.m. Photos show massive flames and smoke filling the air. Firefighters from multiple stations responded to the scene.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
WTVC

One person dead after rafting Ocoee River Saturday afternoon

OCOEE, Tenn. — Polk County Sheriff Steve Ross confirms one person died after rafting the Ocoee River Saturday afternoon. Since the incident happened on the river, the sheriff's office is not leading the investigation, so Sheriff Ross says that's all he can confirm at this time. We reached out...
OCOEE, TN
nowhabersham.com

Search continues for boater who drowned in Lake Lanier

Game wardens are back on Lake Lanier searching for an Atlanta man who drowned Saturday afternoon while boating. Witnesses told officials that 29-year-old Kaiyan Ding went overboard in the open water between Holiday Marina and Van Pugh South. Lt. Judd Smith with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement...
ATLANTA, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Drowning victim’s name released as DNR continues search for remains

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources continued the search for the remains of Kaiyan Ding, 29 of Atlanta on Sunday after he drowned in Lake Lanier on Saturday afternoon. Hall County Fire Rescue received a 9-1-1 call on Saturday, June 18 about a possible drowning near Holiday Marina in the southern part of Hall County. HCFR’s Water Rescue 1 responded at approximately 2 p.m. in an attempt to save Ding.
HALL COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy