ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Flore County, OK

15-year-old boy dies following ATV crash in eastern Oklahoma, OHP says

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29R0cX_0gByRxSK00

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — A 15-year-old boy died days after crashing an ATV into a tree in eastern Oklahoma.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 15-year-old was driving a 2007 Honda ATV around 3:25 p.m. June 7 when he crashed into a tree off County Road Williams near Talihina in Le Flore County.

No one else was on the ATV at the time of the crash.

First responders took him to a hospital, and he died on June 10. Authorities have not released the victim’s name because of his age.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
5NEWS

Mulberry Fire Dept. respond to drowning at Silver Bridge

MULBERRY, Ark. — The Mulberry Fire Department responded to the scene of a drowning recovery at Silver Bridge Friday, June 17 night. The bridge is currently closed from both sides as crews are in the water searching for the victim. They ask everyone to stay away from the area...
MULBERRY, AR
KXII.com

Two arrested in Atoka County home robbery

CANEY, Okla. (KXII) - An 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were arrested accused of robbing a man and his daughter at gunpoint inside their Caney home late Wednesday night. According to the Atoka County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called just before midnight to the 300 block of West Mill...
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
County
Le Flore County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
City
Talihina, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Two reported dead following Vian shooting

Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane Jr. said two Vian residents are dead and another is in an Arkansas hospital undergoing treatment for a gunshot to the face following an incident that took place Friday morning at a Vian residence. Lane said officers with the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office and Vian...
VIAN, OK
WIBW

Wardens release photo of alligator found in Oklahoma lake

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Did you know Oklahoma had alligators? The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation caught one last month in Lake Claremore. The animal was euthanized because it was a threat to the public and trapping it wasn’t an option. On Friday, the ODWC shared a photo with...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Atv#Eastern Oklahoma#Oklahoma Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Ohp#Cox Media Group
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man drowned using pool toy at Grand Falls

NEWTON COUNTY — A Missouri man died in an accident just before 5p.m. Tuesday at Grand Falls. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 35-year-old Standley Luke of Carterville used a pool toy in an attempt to go over Shoal Creek Grand Falls on the southwest side of Joplin. Luke...
JOPLIN, MO
KOCO

Roads buckling in intense Oklahoma heat

OKLAHOMA CITY — This month the metro has seen much rain, followed by intense heat – a terrible recipe for local roads. The roads are starting to show damage. Some are buckling under the weight of cars. Roads are built to expand as traffic goes over them. But...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
eparisextra.com

Oklahoma officials investigate after man’s body found in river

According to officials, fishermen found the body around 6:30 p.m. on the Kiamichi River’s Hugo Dam, about three miles south of Sawyer. Oklahoma officials are investigating after a man’s body was found in the Kiamichi River in Choctaw County on Sunday evening. Reportedly, the man’s body was found...
SAWYER, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
74K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy