OMAHA, Neb. -- One of the last people to leave a home clubhouse is the equipment manager, and the night of June 14, 2021 was a long one for Arkansas' Mark Taylor. The Razorbacks, the then-No. 1 team in college baseball, had just lost out on a trip to the Men's College World Series after a ninth-inning home run by NC State in the super regionals. With their season ended earlier than planned, Arkansas' players were hugging, crying and lingering for an hour and a half in the clubhouse.

OMAHA, NE ・ 19 HOURS AGO