Manistee City Council talks focus on limiting short-term rentals
By Jeff Zide
Huron Daily Tribune
6 days ago
MANISTEE — They only make up 6% of the existing housing stock in the city of Manistee but they are also the topic of frequent discussion: short-term rentals. The topic was taken up again Tuesday during a Manistee City Council work session. No action was taken during the...
MANISTEE COUNTY — Gabridge & Co. released the Manistee County audit for fiscal year 2021 at a meeting of the Manistee County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday. Certified public accountant Joe Verlin delivered the report and said the firm gave the county an “unmodified opinion,” which is the highest rating that could be achieved in the audit.
MANISTEE — The WellFlower, a cannabis retailer in Manistee, is planning to hold a community paddle event starting at noon on June 25 at the Arthur Street boat launch across from the store. Participants may park at the launch for a fee or park at The WellFlower, according to...
10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Classic film "Dirty Dancing" at the Historic Vogue Theatre of Manistee, 383 River St. Cost: $2. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trolley Historical Tour, starting from Manistee County Transportation, 180 Memorial Drive. Cost: $6, or $3 for Seniors 65 and older, children, or disabled. Tour the historic Manistee downtown as trolleys leave every hour, until the last tour of the day at 4 p.m.
MANISTEE COUNTY — For many northern Michigan households, indoor temperatures are dependent on how much fuel is on hand. Having enough propane or wood in stock can be essential for lower income families in winter. That’s why FiveCAP, Inc. is offering deliverable fuel assistance in Manistee, Mason, Lake and...
BIG RAPIDS — The Doyle farmhouse on Northland Drive just south of town is getting a facelift. Maureen Doyle Nelson and her husband are purchasing part of the farm and moving home to assist her father, John Doyle. They are working with him in preserving the 100-plus-year-old home by lifting it and putting in a new foundation and basement, then setting the house back down in the same spot, Nelson told the Pioneer.
MANISTEE COUNTY — The following includes reports made to the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office from May 16-18. All calls may not be reported. This is part of a lengthy report and is compiled by assistant editor Arielle Breen. May 16. • A car fire was reported at 12:31...
ONEKAMA — What better way to learn about the life cycle of a butterfly than to see it up close?. The Onekama Township Parks and Recreation Committee this spring delivered Junonia coenia caterpillars to three classrooms to allow students to see how a caterpillar becomes a butterfly. "Leaps and...
MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic Central graduate Brendan McComb was recently awarded a $500 scholarship by the local Knights of Columbus. McComb won the scholarship for his essay titled "What Makes You a Good Catholic Person."
BIG RAPIDS — Consistently, one of the most popular vendors at the Big Rapids farmers market is Happy Jacks Kettlecorn. The original Happy Jacks Kettlecorn business opened 11 years ago with Jack Scott. After Scott passed away, the business was posted for sale on Facebook’s Marketplace. In stepped John Monahan.
NEWAYGO, Mich. (AP) — A homemade bomb has been found along the side of a road in western Michigan. The device was put in a bucket and taken Monday to the Newaygo Police Department by the person who found it, according to the Newaygo County sheriff’s office.
MANISTEE — After several years of area festivals “lite” due to pandemic precautions, this summer is promising complete fun-packed events, starting with the Manistee National Forest Festival slated to run June 30 through July 4. “The Manistee National Forest Festival has been a tradition for decades, and...
MANISTEE — Manistee Middle High School announced the names of the students who were named to the second semester honor roll. An asterisk indicates all A's. Sixth grade honor roll students included Brock Adamczak*, Brogen Adamczak, Cru Anciso, Brendan Bachmayer, Morgan Banicki, Adelyn Brown*, Natalie Cameron*, Nicholas Clark*, Hudson Cole*, Chase Dahlke, David Dawson, Hattie Driver*, Pyper Earhart, Megan Eilers, Nolan Freeman*, Maya Goodspeed*, Xavier Goodspeed*, Abigail Harvey*, Karson Helminski*, Sydney Hill*, Samantha Howe*, Edison Huizinga*, Mea Ikens*, Cameron Kiwior, Allison Ladd*, McKenna LaFave*, Aviral Larion*, Dylan Mackin*, Natalie Mannon*, Emily Marquardt*, Ophellia Neri, Adam Olson*, Samantha Ostrander, Layne Piper*, Joselyn Pontiac*, Brady Rivette*, Melanie Salmon*, Morgan Schramski*, Emma Schultz, Ava Sielski*, Callen Skar, Aarilyn Steffen*, Evangeline Templeton*, Ava Voorheis, Kaylynce Wagoner*, Teagan Williard, Fable Wisseman*, Lara Woodruff* and Cally Zuchowski.
MANISTEE COUNTY -- A Cadillac man was arrested on Friday for possession of drugs following a traffic stop in Wellston. At approximately 5:10 p.m. on Friday, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post stopped a vehicle for several violations on Chicago Avenue near High Bridge Road in Norman Township.
