The Shreveport City Council has approved new district lines that will give the city five Black and two White districts. The measure passed on a 4-3 vote. Councilwoman LeVette Fuller voted against the plan because it also takes part of the riverfront where the casinos are and puts that area in Council District A which is represented by Tabatha Taylor. Fuller maintains that downtown should be in one council district as a whole. KEEL News has learned that a legal challenge on the new approved map is expected.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO