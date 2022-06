MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Crews continue to battle an Arizona wildfire that federal officers suspect was started by a man from West Monroe. According to the latest status update on the Pipeline Fire just north of Flagstaff, the fire is now 31% contained. The number of acres affected by the fire is now at approximately 23,000. Fires spread much slower in the last 24 hours than they did during the prior 24 hours when the affected area went from 5,000 acres to about 20,000 acres.

WEST MONROE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO