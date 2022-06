Disposable e-cigarettes and refillable vaping liquids sold in the United States may contain unsafe levels of synthetic cooling agents like menthol, a study suggests. Concerns over the potential for these cooling agents to mask harsh flavors and make smoking more addictive prompted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to propose a ban on menthol in traditional cigarettes and cigars in April. Even though menthol and similar cooling agents are also used in e-cigarettes, vaping products weren’t covered by the proposed ban.

DURHAM, NC ・ 17 DAYS AGO