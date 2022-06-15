ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

West Memphis nonprofit offers support during heat, inflation

By Shay Arthur
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hnepJ_0gByQexy00

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– A West Memphis organization is doing what it can to be a good neighbor not only during the crippling heat but also as the prices of groceries and gas rise.

The team at the Good Neighbor Love Center in West Memphis said they’re here to help everyone.

The center serves as the food bank for the city and supports the surrounding county.

Tawana Bailey, Board President of Good Neighbor Love Center, said inflation isn’t the only thing driving a need in the area. We’ve reported extensively about the closure of the Family Dollar warehouse in the city affecting hundreds of families.

Family Dollar employees out of work after infestation

“So that, you know, has caused a hardship for some,” Bailey said.

Soaring utility bills are also top of everyone’s mind as temperatures continue to rise. Bailey said the center was recently awarded more money to help people out.

“There will be some requirements with it. Mainly we want to help people that are facing disconnection. Because those are the people we want to stop their lights from being turned off because again, especially with the temperatures rising the way they are,” she said.

This summer, the nonprofit is also offering a fan program to provide fans to those in need.

“We’ve given out fans over the last 30 days and we try to target 62 and older, our older generation, especially those who can’t get out into the stores as easy to purchase those items,” Bailey said.

One in custody after caller threatens to ‘shoot up’ Southaven church

The organization has given out 50 fans so far. Right now, there’s a waiting list.

“We are in the process of purchasing more fans. Sometimes when we go into the stores they’re not available,” Bailey said.

Bailey highlights the community collaboration to help make a change.

“No matter what resources you have to offer we want everybody coming to the table, pitching in to help out,” she said. “Just other people willing to do whatever it takes to see our citizens not suffer is just a blessing in itself.”

If you would like to learn more about the fan or utility program, you can contact (870)-735-0780.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Tree trimmer promises Problem Solvers to return to abandoned job

BARTLETT, Tenn. — A tree trimming company was operating without a license when it left debris and limbs in the backyard of a Bartlett woman in February, according to a Problem Solvers investigation. The owner of Titan Tree Service promised the Problem Solvers he’d return to Bettye Callis’s Bartlett home this weekend to begin clearing […]
BARTLETT, TN
actionnews5.com

Families stock up on food thanks to mobile food pantry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An estimated 500 families re-stocked their groceries today with the help of six Memphis organizations. The Memphis Rotary Club and St. Patrick’s Community Outreach presented their 16th Mobile Food Pantry in the pandemic on the east end of FedExForum on Friday morning. Students from the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Child left alone at Whitehaven park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a child was left alone in a park in Whitehaven. Officers responded to David Carnes Park on Whitehaven Lane near Auburn Road Saturday night. Memphis Police say officers are currently trying to find the child’s parents. Police have not said how old the child is or how long the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Memphis, AR
Sports
West Memphis, AR
Society
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Society
City
West Memphis, AR
Kait 8

Crash reported at Johnson and Red Wolf

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon has shut down traffic at one of Jonesboro’s busiest intersections. The crash happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Red Wolf Boulevard. According to the Jonesboro Police Department’s desk sergeant, two vehicles were involved, and an...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

TDOT helping more stranded motorists amid heat wave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With no relief in sight for this oppressive heat wave, motorists are being urged to make sure their vehicles are “road ready”. TDOT workers are answering more calls for assistance from drivers who are out of gas or have engine problems. Friday, Christopher Wilson was at the wheel of his bright yellow […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

TDOT trucks block traffic to help bird family on busy highway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A flock of more than a dozen birds took a walk on the busy Bill Morris Parkway, blocking two lanes during rush hour Friday morning. Luckily, an escort showed up to shepherd them to safety. TDOT cameras showed the birds, which appeared to be a family of Canada geese, strolling in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Food Bank
WREG

Police surrounding an area in West Memphis, Ark.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Police are surrounding an area in West Memphis on Friday morning. Crime scene tape is blocking off an area near Ferguson and McAuley. The home is  less than a mile away from where a 2 year-old boy was shot and killed and his mother was also injured early Friday morning. Neighbors […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Cops and barbers give the community cuts and conversation

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Memphis Police Department is taking a boots-on-the-ground approach to improve community relations. The Barbers Zone on Mt. Moriah served the community more than just cuts Thursday night. Officers from the Memphis Police Department including some high-ranking members came to the shop looking to bridge the gap with people in the neighborhood. Curtis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
Kait 8

Broken air conditioning units cause headaches for tenants

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With temperatures reaching triple digits, many are looking for a way to beat the heat. However, for those who live at the Cedar Park Apartment Complex, that is much easier said than done. The dangerously hot temperatures in people’s apartments stem from issues with the air...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Memphis in May reports lowest attendance in decades; record $1.9M loss expected

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials with the Memphis in May International Festival say this year’s festival marked the lowest attendance the festival has seen in decades. For the first time in more than 20 years, combined attendance for the Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest reportedly fell below 115,000. The organization […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Here are the best places to cool down in Memphis this summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While it may not be summer just yet, the temperatures outside are definitely heating up. Many families are looking for ways to stay cool as the temperatures rise. The City of Memphis reminds residents that any public building or community center can be used as a...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mid-South energy companies say power grid ‘safe and secure’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Triple digit temps aren’t letting up, and there’s concern if the power grids can handle the increase in demand. On Monday, that demand from the Tennessee Valley Authority and their local power companies broke a nearly-decade old record. Since then, it hasn’t really let up. The TVA told us it’s confident the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy