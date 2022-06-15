ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Peoria Police warn of illegal fireworks

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police say they will begin hanging red fireworks placards in neighborhoods across the city, in response to calls for service regarding illegal fireworks over the last few years. In a prepared statement, Peoria Police say people found in violation of the City...

1470 WMBD

Three adults, two juveniles arrested, seven guns seized by Peoria Police in incidents

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say seven stolen guns and one hundred rounds of ammunition were taken off the streets during a series of arrests made Friday night. Police say two of the guns were recovered just after 6:00 p.m. after Special Investigations officers observed Dontorrion Harris, 19, waiting to meet with Mark Davis, 31, outside an apartment in the 600 block of West Romeo B. Garrett Ave.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Police respond to crash on Peoria Avenue

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a crash on Peoria Avenue near Virginia Avenue Friday afternoon. At the scene, one car has been flipped onto its side. According to a Peoria Fire Battalion Chief at the scene, there were two people in the car at the time of the crash, and they both refused treatment.
PEORIA, IL
Q985

Doped up Illinois Man Hides on Empty Plane, Zombies Are Coming!

What are you afraid of these days? High gas prices, a lack of baby formula, a zombie apocalypse? I know right, those damn zombies are coming...Yikes. SG. Justin Deemie of Peoria was fearing that a zombie apocalypse, so he took several "substances" and went nuts. Oh where to start...You know this is good, because Justin got locked up on $500,000 bond. Nice work!
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Investigation continues into two drowning deaths Saturday

Autopsies will be scheduled for two people who drowned about noon Saturday, according to a news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a pond on the 2600 block of Knox Highway 12, in Altona, Ill., for an accident involving two drowning victims, the release says. The pond is on private property.
ALTONA, IL
KWQC

Man charged with stabbing, assaulting woman in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested Friday after police say he stabbed a woman in the face with a pair of scissors and assaulted her while she was on the ground in Galesburg. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin said he is filing an attempted first-degree murder charge...
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

State’s attorney: Suspect stabbed woman with scissors

Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy B. Karlin has announced his intention to file attempted first-degree murder charges against Dakota Taylor for the Friday stabbing of a woman on First Street in Galesburg, Ill. At a detention hearing held before Associate Circuit Judge James Baber, Karlin said Taylor is accused...
GALESBURG, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington Police provides tips for safely storing guns

Amid debate on restricting access to certain guns, the Bloomington Police Department has advice for those who already own them. The BPD sent the advice out via Facebook. The tips stress properly storing guns in safes to prevent children from getting their hands on them, and that gun thefts can happen anywhere. According to the post, 51 guns were reported stolen in Bloomington over the past 12 months.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police investigate Monday shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in a Monday night shooting. The suspect is 32-year-old Adrin Terrell. PPD described him as a black man, about 5’3 and 125 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

5 remain hospitalized after Thursday bus crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Five people remain hospitalized after a CityLink bus crashed on Harrison Street between SW Adams and Jefferson Streets around 11 a.m. Thursday. According to CityLink’s Director of Safety Jason Culbertson, the bus driver and four passengers remain in the hospital after the crash. Only one of the passengers sent to the hospital has been released.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Armed and dangerous suspect wanted after Memorial Day shooting in Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man has been identified after a Memorial Day shooting and Peoria Police need the public’s help in locating him. Police say Adrin D. Terrell, 32, was identified during the investigation of the shooting that took place at around 10:05 p.m May 30 in the 2100 block of North Wisconsin where a 3-round ShotSpotter took place.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: Airport, Plank roads reopened after oil spill

UPDATE 1:51 P.M. - The Emergency Communications Center says the area has reopened. UPDATE 11:48 A.M. - Captain Chris Watkins says the road is open but traffic is being directed around the spill. PEORIA COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office has shut down Airport Road...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
wjbc.com

BPD trying to identify suspect for fraudulent use of a credit card

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Police are requesting the public’s help to identify a suspect who has fraudulently used a credit card in several central Illinois cities. Police say the suspect has conducted multiple transactions this month in Tremont and Pekin, using a credit card stolen from Bloomington. Authorities describe...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

It’s a boy! Delivered on I-74

EUREKA, Ill. – The baby didn’t want to wait for the hospital. 25 News reports a baby boy was delivered on Interstate 74 in Woodford County Tuesday, as the family was on the way to the hospital for the more standard arrival. “Unlike having hospital staff with multiple...
EUREKA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Airport Road at Plank in Peoria reopened after oil spill

UPDATE (1:45 p.m.) — According to city officials the road has been reopened. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers in Peoria will want to steer clear of the intersection at Airport Road and Plank Road after an oil spill shut down traffic. Officials with the City of Peoria reported...
PEORIA, IL
walls102.com

TRI-Dent makes pair of drug arrests in Ottawa

OTTAWA – The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team made a pair of arrests on Tuesday in Ottawa. In a press release, TRI-Dent announced that they conducted a buy bust operation in Ottawa with the assistance of the Ottawa Police Department. During the investigation, they say 37-year-old Isaac A. Mackey of Ottawa allegedly delivered less than one gram of a substance purportedly containing cocaine. A woman, 54-year-old Margarita Ford of Ottawa, was also stopped by authorities during the investigation, where they say they found approximately five grams of a substance purportedly containing cocaine. Mackey and Ford were both charged with Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Mackey was also charged additionally with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver. Both are being held at the LaSalle County Jail on $1 million dollar bonds.
OTTAWA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Police searching for armed robbery suspect

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect related to an armed business robbery Wednesday. According to a Peoria Police press release, on Monday, June 13 at approximately 1:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to an armed business robbery near Lincoln Avenue and Laramie Street.
starvedrock.media

Life Flight Helicopter Called After Rollover Crash Near Tonica

A rollover just west of Tonica led to a driver being hospitalized in Peoria. Police and paramedics were called about the single-vehicle crash around 8:30 Thursday morning. A woman in the vehicle was flown to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. The La Salle County Sheriff's Office along with...
TONICA, IL
madisoncountyjournal.com

Suspect sought in Canton shooting

CANTON — A suspect in a fatal shooting reported last week here is being sought, the authorities said. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is pursuing an unnamed suspect in connection with the investigation into the fatal shooting on Whisper Ridge Avenue, SO spokesman Heath Hall said. “We do...
CANTON, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: The Peoria Drive-In Theatre

I have many fond memories of the Peoria Drive-In that was located on Glen Avenue midway between University and War Memorial Drive. When I was a teenager, we used to climb the back fence and go up and watch the movies on the swing sets in Kiddie Land while smoking cigarettes and drinking Cokes from the concession stand.
PEORIA, IL

