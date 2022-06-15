Kirby Smart: Atlanta Falcons feature 2 examples of players drafted who considered leaving Georgia

Justin Shaffer During the Bulldogs game against Kentucky on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh)

ATHENS — Kirby Smart has made it a point this offseason to emphasize the importance of players being willing to stick it out amid challenging circumstances rather than exit a program via the transfer portal.

Smart has said the new one-time transfer exemption has made his job a “nightmare,” and he has explained it’s not good for players, either.

Smart’s point should hit close to home with fans who root for Georgia football and the Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta finally ended its 11-year draft drought of not drafting a UGA player when it selected Justin Shaffer and John FitzPatrick on the final day of the 2022 draft.

