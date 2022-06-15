ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

Short-Term Rental Compliance Program Launched

marblefallstx.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Marble Falls announced today the launch of a new compliance program that will streamline the implementation of local rules and regulations for short-term rentals. This program makes enforcement simpler, fairer, and more effective for the entire community. Under the new program, property owners of short-term rentals,...

marblefallstx.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Marble Falls, TX
Government
Marble Falls, TX
Society
City
Marble Falls, TX
dailytrib.com

Llano County moves into Phase 2 of broadband internet upgrade

Bad internet service forced an online presentation to continue by mobile phone as the Llano County Commissioners Court discussed how to improve and expand broadband service in the county. Commissioners voted to move into Phase 2 of the already year-long process during its regular meeting Monday, June 13, where they...
LLANO COUNTY, TX
highlandernews.com

Marble Falls ETJ water customer questions city ‘ethics'

Editor’s note: The following column is commentary from a resident during citizens comments at the June 7 Marble Falls City Council meeting. I’m Tim O’Malley and I’m from the ETJ as well. In 2012, Marble Falls purchased two seperate water systems – Los Escondidos and Hamilton Creek for $10 from the Lower Colorado River Authority, making them wholly responsible for both system.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Austin Chronicle

Can Dirty Sixth Be Cleaned Up?

"We need to talk about a re-tenanting. That doesn't mean running people off the street. The dance clubs, beer joints, and tattoo parlors are all perfectly legal and legit businesses. But people are surprised at how few daytime businesses there are on the street. ... "I think it's great that...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Hodge
KVUE

Capital Metro urging Austinites to 'dump the pump' on Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro will be participating in "Dump the Pump Day" on Friday, a movement spearheaded by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) to help the environment by encouraging people to ditch their personal cars for public transit. The push comes as the national gas price average...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Tesla facing new lawsuit alleging 'toxic workplace culture'

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-based electric car maker Tesla is facing yet another lawsuit, this time alleging a "toxic workplace culture grounded in racist and sexist abuse and discrimination against its own employees." The lawsuit was filed Thursday by Tesla stockholder Solomon Chau of New Jersey. It also comes after...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Term Rental
KXAN

Solar panels are dying in Austin; what now?

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Solar panel usage is slowly on the rise around the world. As they become more common, there has been some concern about the waste they may create. KXAN viewers wanted to know what happens to panels when they ‘expire’, so we found out. “If you go back about 10 years ago, you […]
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Alter Leading Charge for Local Gun Control

Austin Mayor Pro Tem Alison Alter is sponsoring a city council resolution that will be considered on Thursday directing City Manager Spencer Cronk to explore options that could allow the City of Austin to prohibit the sale of AR-15s and other semi-automatic rifles to anyone below age 21. “We are...
AUSTIN, TX
golfcourseindustry.com

Texas resort begins construction of four new holes

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa, located on 405 acres of Texas landscape lining the Colorado River outside of Austin and near the city of Bastrop, announced a redesign to its Wolfdancer Golf Club championship course. The renovation, expected to be completed in fall 2022, will transform the layout of the course with four new holes that flow across rolling tree-lined terrain and undulating hills.
BASTROP, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Airbnb
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
kwhi.com

BLUEBONNET MEMBERS REPORT NEW TACTIC IN ATTEMPTED PHONE-PAYMENT SCAMS

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative members have reported a recent increase in attempted phone scams, as well as a new method utilized by the scammers. Bluebonnet says the fraudulent callers typically tell members their power will be disconnected unless they make an immediate payment over the phone. Some scammers are now claiming that Austin Energy has bought or merged with Bluebonnet, and that the Bluebonnet member must pay $250 for a new meter.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Worker shortage causing refuse pickup delays in Round Rock

Round Rock Refuse customers can expect some delays in trash pickup due to labor shortages, according to the city. The city of Round Rock contracts with Central Texas Refuse for all residential waste pickup in the city, and in an announcement shared June 15, it stated that the company is experiencing a shortage of workers. Due to this shortage of labor, scheduled waste pickup for June 15 was delayed to June 16, and pickup for June 16 and 17 will also be delayed by one day.
wtaw.com

Three Banks Notifying Local Police Of Illegal Activity Results In Arrests

A bank with branches in Bryan and College Station contacts Bryan police about forged checks. According to a BPD arrest report, an Austin man was able to cash forged checks at two branches totaling more than $6,200 dollars, then went to a third branch where he was unsuccessful. After the second check was cashed, a bank employee who had left work called 9-1-1 to report seeing the suspect near the Brazos County courthouse. The suspect told officers another man offered to pay ten percent of what he collected from the cashed checks. Officers found only $200 dollars on 45 year old Adam Sayre, who said that was all he was given by the man who gave him the forged checks. Sayre remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $13,000 dollars on charges of forgery, giving a false name, and resisting arrest.
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy