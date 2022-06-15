6/15/2022 - Congressman Pete Aguilar AND Denine Torr With The Dollar General Literacy Foundation

SAN BERNARDINO, CA— San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS) held two events to recognize educators throughout San Bernardino County. “Throughout the pandemic, educators played a critical role to steadfastly serve the most vulnerable students within our learning community,” said County Superintendent Ted Alejandre. “While we did our best over the past two years to virtually share our gratitude for their efforts, we felt a celebration was in order to honor all of our teachers and paraeducators for their extraordinary service amidst the most trying of circumstances.”

