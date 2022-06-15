ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

6/15/2022 - Congressman Pete Aguilar AND Denine Torr With The Dollar General Literacy Foundation

By Rick Dulock
KVCR NEWS
 3 days ago

Congressman Pete Aguilar discusses nearly $7 million allocated to Inland Empire to...

redlandscommunitynews.com

Board adopts unified strategic plan to combat homelessness

The Board of Supervisors today launched a unified and strategic approach to tackling homelessness in San Bernardino County with clear, ambitious goals and an unprecedented alignment of 16 county departments. The 2022 San Bernardino County Homeless Strategic Action Plan revolves around a Homeless to Home Roadmap to Self-Sufficiency and focuses...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

June 20: No Mail Delivery, County Offices Closed for New Federal Holiday Juneteenth

The holiday marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered and about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states. The term “Juneteenth” is a blend of the words June and nineteenth, the holiday has also been called Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

RSO opposes Senate bill to restore public police radio communications

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is negotiating with a California state senator on a bill that would restore public access to encrypted police radio traffic. In recent years, after a Department of Justice mandate, police departments around California have encrypted their radio signals, blocking the public from hearing real time public safety updates. SB 1000, The post RSO opposes Senate bill to restore public police radio communications  appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
capitalandmain.com

In California, It Barely Pays to Take Care of Elders in Need at Home

Sydney O’Connor’s clients have disparate needs. One, a double transplant survivor who is almost blind, requires assistance for most of the critical transactions in his life, including paying bills and staying current with his finances. The other, a woman in the early stages of dementia, needs help with the basics: getting out of bed, making food, moving around her house, using the bathroom.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 6/17/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 2,943 new reported cases. Since June 9, hospitalizations increased by 21%, with 111 and 15 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 50 new COVID-19 related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,028 new reported cases on Thursday....
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
calmatters.org

Will California ban involuntary servitude?

Note: The newsletter will pause until Tuesday for the Juneteenth holiday. Thursday was a day of emotion and controversy at the California State Capitol — illuminating some of the issues likely to gain even more political intensity with just a month and a half left in the legislative session and the November general election looming on the horizon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iebusinessdaily.com

County to use state money for apprenticeship programs

Riverside County Workforce Development has received a $1.8 million state grant that it will use to develop apprenticeship programs in five industries: IT and cybersecurity, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation logistics, and the public sector. The three-year grant, arranged by the California Department of Industrial Relations and its Division of Apprenticeship Standards,...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Community News approved for all types of public notices

Redlands Community News on Tuesday, June 14, was approved in San Bernardino County Superior Court to publish all types of local legally-required public notices. The newspaper had previously been approved to publish only fictitious business name statements, change of name petitions and other county-level public notices. The approval by Superior...
REDLANDS, CA
westsidestorynewspaper.com

San Bernardino County Schools Honors Educators of the Year

SAN BERNARDINO, CA— San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS) held two events to recognize educators throughout San Bernardino County. “Throughout the pandemic, educators played a critical role to steadfastly serve the most vulnerable students within our learning community,” said County Superintendent Ted Alejandre. “While we did our best over the past two years to virtually share our gratitude for their efforts, we felt a celebration was in order to honor all of our teachers and paraeducators for their extraordinary service amidst the most trying of circumstances.”
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Some youths in Illinois' foster system who are hard to place are being left in jail

In Illinois, the state's child welfare agency is one of the entities in charge of what happens to kids and teens charged in crimes. But some youth are staying locked up in jail for weeks or months after they should have been released. That's because the agency can't find a better place for them to live. As Patrick Smith of member station WBEZ reports, it's part of a national problem for young people in both the criminal justice and foster care systems.
COOK COUNTY, IL
