6/15/2022 - Congressman Pete Aguilar AND Denine Torr With The Dollar General Literacy Foundation
Congressman Pete Aguilar discusses nearly $7 million allocated to Inland Empire to...www.kvcrnews.org
Congressman Pete Aguilar discusses nearly $7 million allocated to Inland Empire to...www.kvcrnews.org
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0