Rural Relief Mobile Food Pantry to be in Randolph on Thursday
The Rural Relief Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing groceries for those in need at Moyer Fields Park, 3636 Waterloo Road in Randolph, on Thursday from 3 p.m. until the food is gone.
