Randolph Township, OH

Rural Relief Mobile Food Pantry to be in Randolph on Thursday

By Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 3 days ago
The Rural Relief Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing groceries for those in need at Moyer Fields Park, 3636 Waterloo Road in Randolph, on Thursday from 3 p.m. until the food is gone.

When the electricity goes out, sweltering Ohio prisoners are at risk of heat stroke

My marriage is so beautiful that most days I forget how terrible it is to have an incarcerated husband. The day I write this, Tuesday, June 14, is not one of those days. The heat advisory in Ohio has rightfully called for cooling stations in many cities. In the majority of prisons across the state that don’t have air conditioning, no such cooling will come. Where my loving husband resides, a facility in Ohio that houses 3,000 people and in each unit crams 300 men in bunk beds three feet apart in a pandemic, the electricity was out for all of Tuesday. So not even the little fans were working.
OHIO STATE
