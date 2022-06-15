ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Renews Monsters at Work for Season 2

By Aaron Perine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonsters at Work is coming back for Season 2 on Disney+. The Monsters Inc. follow-up series was a big hit with younger audiences on the platform. While Monsters University filled in some of the backstory for Mike and Sully, this series actually forges ahead. Now, with the main characters of the...

Spiderhead: Chris Hemsworth's New Netflix Movie Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

After the success of Extraction, Chris Hemsworth is back with a new Netflix film. Spiderhead is hitting the streaming site this weekend and follows the Thor: Love and Thunder star as a man who uses some kind of experimental drug to get two inmates of his prison facility to admit how they really feel about each other. Spiderhead was directed by Joseph Kosinski, who also helmed Top Gun: Maverick, which has been met with rave reviews. As for Spiderhead, the reviews are starting to pour in. ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 2.5 out of 5 and called it "average" but added that it's Hemsworth's "best performance." After 56 reviews, the new movie is now up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 57% critics score. You can check out some of the critic's mixed reviews below...
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Brings Back a Classic Character No One Expected

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has already brought back some familiar faces from Star Trek history. In addition to starring Capt. Pike, Science Officer Spock, and Number One, as seen in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery. The spinoff series also counts Dr. M'Benga and Nurse Christine Chapel among its core cast and even has a Kirk in its crew (and another set to appear in season two). However, the show's seventh episode features the most unexpected Star Trek character return yet. It could be setting up big things for Strange New Worlds' future. SPOILERS follow for today's new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episode, "The Serene Squall."
Spiderhead Review: Chris Hemsworth's Best Performance Comes in an Average Netflix Thriller

Spiderhead, a new Netflix original thriller, has just about everything in the world going for it. Director Joseph Kosinski is still flying high on the success of Top Gun: Maverick, which recently became the biggest movie of the year at the box office. Screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are the devilishly witty minds behind the Deadpool franchise. Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollett make up a trio of well-loved stars that could anchor any movie with ease. Spiderhead should be a layup for Netflix. Instead, it just feels frustratingly average.
New Melissa McCarthy Series Debuts on Netflix Top 10

Despite there being very little advertising or fanfare about it, Netflix actually debuted a brand new original series starring Melissa McCarthy this week. God' Favorite Idiot, an eight-episode comedy series, was released on Netflix in its entirety on Wednesday morning. Even though there wasn't a lot of conversation about God's Favorite Idiot, a new project with McCarthy in the lead role is always going to garner a decent amount of attention. The Netflix Top 10 certainly reflects that.
That '70s Show Star Cried Seeing Sets for Netflix Revival

Earlier this year, production began on That '90s Show, the upcoming follow-up to the hit series, That '70s Show. Netflix is releasing the sitcom reboot, which will star Callie Haverda as Donna and Eric's daughter, Leia, and see the return of Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith as Kitty and Red Forman. The main cast for the series was previously announced and it was revealed in April that nearly every original cast member will be appearing on the show. Laura Prepon, who played Donna Pinciotti for all eight seasons of That '70s Show, recently spoke with US Weekly about her emotional return to That '90s Show.
Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
Lightyear Filmmakers Explain Why Tim Allen Was Never Asked to Voice Buzz

Toy Story fans have been at least slightly confused about the premise of the upcoming Lightyear spinoff, though marketing materials have since confirmed that the narrative is meant to be the in-world adventure that inspired Andy's love of the character in that original 1995 film. Writer-director Angus MacLane and producer Galyn Susman recently explained how the nature of the concept also meant they never considered having Tim Allen voice this version of Buzz for Lightyear, as his take on the character is an adaptation of the source material, with Chris Evans instead voicing the character. Lightyear lands in theaters on June 17th.
The Flash's Ezra Miller Deletes Instagram Account After Posting Strange Messages, Claiming to be in Another Universe

The Flash's Ezra Miller deleted their Instagram account after posting some strange messages. One of the posts claimed that they were in another universe. The Direct reported this story as the actor posted multiple memes to their account before washing the entire thing away. Some of the text read: "You cannot touch me I am in another universe." Another post said, "Message from another dimension." Other ones included words about how they were, "shielded from negative people & their ill intent. My spirit, mind, body, soul + success are not altered by anyone's envy. I am protected from all negative [sic] people attempt to throw at me."
Snowpiercer Cancelled by TNT After Four Seasons

The journey is almost over for TNT's Snowpiercer. The live-action series, which is based on the graphic novel Le Transperceneige as well as the 2013 film directed by Bong Joon-Ho, will be ending after its upcoming fourth season on the network. According to reports released on Friday, the options to renew the contracts of the show's ensemble cast were not picked up, releasing the actors to book roles in other projects. Season 4 of the series is currently in production, and is expected to air at a later date.
LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation Trailer Teaser Released

LEGO and Star Wars are teaming up once again for an all-new special. Since the debut of Disney+, Star Wars fans have been treated to a lot of fun content, including The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special and LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales. Now, everyone's favorite characters from a galaxy far, far away are returning once again for LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation. The original summer-themed special is coming to the streaming service in August, and the official account for Star Wars just shared a teaser and revealed the first official trailer will be coming on Tuesday, June 21st.
Legacies: SPOILER Returns in Series Finale

The series finale of Legacies aired tonight on The CW, bringing to an end The Vampire Diaries universe which ran for thirteen years across three series. As fans expected, the series wrapped up current storylines and offered a sense of closure for the journeys of many of its main characters, but it also featured a few major guest appearances. While Joseph Morgan's return as Niklaus "Klaus" Mikaelson is one that fans knew about heading into the episode thanks to the actor confirming his return earlier this month, there was another big surprise in store with the return of another iconic The Vampire Diaries character.
Breaking Bad Universe: AMC Boss Says "Door is Open" For More Shows

Only six episodes remain in the final season of Better Call Saul, and it sure seems like creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould are ready to leave the world of Breaking Bad's New Mexico crime underbelly behind. Should they change their minds however and consider the possibility of more shows set in this universe, AMC says they're ready to have them. Speaking in a new interview, president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks Dan McDermott confirmed that currently there aren't any plans for a third show in the Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul universe (somehow without an official name) but that the "the door is always open" for more.
Marvel Just Brought Back One of Iron Man's Weirdest Gadgets

Over the past few years, Tony Stark has turned from a lesser-known superhero in Marvel's arsenal to a bonafide cultural phenomenon, with the iron Avenger's storylines being brought to life on the page and on the big screen. Along the way, the Iron Man armor has had some unique and incredibly specific upgrades, ranging from the deadly to the hilarious. The most recent issue of Iron Man, which has provided a sort of back-to-basics take on Tony's whole status quo, proved to have the latter in spades, bringing back one of the silliest elements he's ever added to his costume. Spoilers for Iron Man #20 from Christopher Cantwell, Angel Unzueta, Frank D'Armata, and Joe Caramagna below! Only look if you want to know!
Disney's Hercules: The Internet Is Already Fancasting Guy Ritchie's Live-Action Remake

This week brought a major update on Disney's next big live-action remake of a classic cartoon with the news that Guy Ritchie (Aladdin, Snatch) has been tapped to direct the new version of Hercules. The film was previously announced to be in the works with Avengers: Endgame director Anthony and Joe Russo producing, plus featuring a script by Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984, Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi), but no talent has been attached to appear in front of the camera. Knowing that it's a clean slate, and that Ritchie becoming attached is a big step forward for the film, fans have begun fan casting the roles for the new movie. Find their picks below!
Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Releases First Promo, New Cast Additions

Tokyo Revengers has been setting the stage for its big return for its second season next year, and has released its first promo and detailed the first new additions to the cast to celebrate! Ken Wakui's original manga series was already popular enough in its own right, but exploded into a whole new realm through the successful launches of its debut anime adaptation and live-action feature film. Now the series is getting ready to take over once more as Takemichi Hanagaki and the Tokyo Manji Gang will be getting right back into the thick of the action after that deadly looking first season finale.
Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani Chastised by Kevin Feige for Watching WandaVision on Her Phone

Iman Vellani has already shown she's just as big of a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as anyone else, even to the point she'd stream MCU shows on her phone during breaks while filming Ms. Marvel. In fact, there was a time Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was on the set, suggesting that maybe the rising Marvel star should watch the shows on a television when she has time instead of streaming them on her phone.
Thor: Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth Says Marvel Movie May Be His Last

Will Thor: Love and Thunder be Chris Hemsworth's last Marvel movie? Hemsworth has been playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the first Thor movie was released in 2011; over a decade (and eight Marvel movies) later, Hemsworth is starring in Thor 4, which will see the mystical hammer and Thunder God powers handed off to Natalie Portman's Jane Foster. The more that fans see of Thor: Love and Thunder, the more they are getting the sense that director Taika Waititi is telling the final story of Thor Odinson in the MCU.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Focuses on The Love Hashira

Mitsuri is easily one of the most popular Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, despite fans of the Shonen franchise not seeing her truly cut loose in the anime adaptation as of yet. This might change in the upcoming third season of Demon Slayer as the Love Hashira is set to play a significant role during the Swordsmith Village Arc when the series returns next year in 2023 and one cosplayer has managed to perfectly bring to life using some spot-on cosplay.
Rent-A-Girlfriend Hypes Season 2 With New Poster

Rent-A-Girlfriend is one of the many major anime franchises making their comebacks with new episodes this Summer, and the series is hyping up Season 2 of the anime with a special new poster bringing together all of the main faces fans will see in action! The official anime adaptation for Reiji Miyajima's original manga series was one of the few series that managed to hit during the Summer 2020 anime schedule, and this was pretty impressive considering that it was during the peak of the ongoing COVID pandemic and its resulting complications. Now the series is coming back for new episodes two years later.
