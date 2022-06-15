Disney Renews Monsters at Work for Season 2

After the success of Extraction, Chris Hemsworth is back with a new Netflix film. Spiderhead is hitting the streaming site this weekend and follows the Thor: Love and Thunder star as a man who uses some kind of experimental drug to get two inmates of his prison facility to admit how they really feel about each other. Spiderhead was directed by Joseph Kosinski, who also helmed Top Gun: Maverick, which has been met with rave reviews. As for Spiderhead, the reviews are starting to pour in. ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 2.5 out of 5 and called it "average" but added that it's Hemsworth's "best performance." After 56 reviews, the new movie is now up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 57% critics score. You can check out some of the critic's mixed reviews below...

