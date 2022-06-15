ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Museum Fire area flood siren to be tested Friday

By abc15.com staff
ABC 15 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLAGSTAFF, AZ — Residents in and around the Museum Fire flood area can expect newly installed sirens to sound Friday. The City of Flagstaff says full-volume testing will take place...

www.abc15.com

Related
ABC 15 News

City, County face potential lawsuit over response to flash flooding in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — City and county officials in Flagstaff are facing a potential lawsuit over their response to flash flooding down the burn scars of a 2019 wildfire. ABC15 has learned through a public record request that four families have filed a Notice of Claim against the City of Flagstaff and Coconino County related to the flood events last year.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

WATCH: Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy gives latest update on the Pipeline Fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Following Thursday’s State of Emergency declaration in Coconino County, Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy spoke with Good Morning Arizona to provide the latest on what’s happening in Flagstaff and the areas surrounding the Pipeline Fire. “We’re already in preparations of flood mitigation efforts,” said Mayor...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Possible Human Caused Fire at Cave Crater This Morning

Flagstaff, AZ – June 18th, at 0945 hours, fire crews camped on FS 556 viewed a fire across Highway 89 and responded to contain it. The crew noted a dark-skinned native or Hispanic male at the origin of the fire. The individual fled on foot, east toward Cave Crater, when firefighters arrived on the scene.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

Pipeline Fire burning 26,297 acres northwest of Flagstaff is 27% contained

The Pipeline Fire, located 6 miles north of Flagstaff, was reported on June 12, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. by a fire lookout. The Double Fire, which was first reported Monday, has merged with the Haywire Fire, and is now being managed solely as the Haywire Fire. The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation. As of the morning of Friday, June 17, the Pipeline Fire is currently 26,297 acres and 27% contained.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
knau.org

Wildfire morning update, 06/17/22: crews make progress, forest closures begin, high winds, thunderstorms in the forecast

Forest Service officials will temporarily close certain areas of both the Coconino and Kaibab national forests beginning Friday and Saturday due to fire danger. On the Kaibab National Forest, the area of Bill Williams Mountain will close beginning at 8 a.m. On the Coconino National Forest, the areas of Pumphouse Wash/Kelly Canyon and Fisher Point/Walnut Canyon will close Saturday at 8 a.m.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
12news.com

Monsoon 2022 starts with thunderstorms and power outages in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Monsoon is here and with it comes the wet weather we've all been waiting for. As scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms develop in the Flagstaff area, APS reports several power outages nearby. WEATHER RADAR: /radar. JOIN WEATHER WATCHERS: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1673158169658685. Earlier Saturday, nearly 4,600 customers were without...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flyfishings.art

Fishing Lakes Near Flagstaff Arizona

Fishing Lakes Near Flagstaff Arizona. Choose a lake for more information. Camping is available at or near each lake from may to september. 8510 lake mary rd , flagstaff, az 86005. Walleye, northern pike, channel catfish and other fish species. The very best trout fishing is in the spring and fall.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
ABC4

Fires in Flagstaff prompt evacuations, visit from Navajo Nation leaders

FLAGSTAFF, Arizona (ABC4) – Firefighters are battling blazes near Navajo Nation, burning more than 25,000 acres total. More than 670 first responders and aircraft are working to fight the fires. As of Wednesday, Coconino County officials are reporting the Pipeline fire is burning 22,888 acres with 31% containment and the Haywire Fire is burning 5,056 […]
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Black Mesa Area, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-19 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Coconino Plateau; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; Western Mogollon Rim; Yavapai County Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF NORTHERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Red Flag Warning due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MST Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Dilkon, Doney Park, Flagstaff, Fredonia, Grand Canyon, Holbrook, Jacob Lake, Kykotsmovi, North Rim, Page, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Seligman, Shonto, Snowflake- Taylor, Tuba City, Valle, Williams and Winslow. This includes portions of the Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest, Prescott National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Northern Arizona may see rain this weekend

Arizona's monsoon officially began June 15, and Flagstaff may get its first storm of the season this weekend. Flagstaff meteorologist Justin Johnrow with the National Weather Service said a few areas in northern Arizona may see half an inch or more of rain over the weekend. “We’ve already got some...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
journalaz.com

Cottonwood sets rules for skydiving

The Cottonwood City Council held a discussion at its June 7 meeting concerning the future of skydiving at the Cottonwood Municipal Airport. Airport Manager Jeff Tripp requested the council consider and adopt minimum operating standards for commercial skydiving operations. “In 2017, the city approved a base set of minimum operating...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
prescottenews.com

Fire in a classroom at Chino Valley High School

Crews responded to a fire alarm at Chino Valley High School this afternoon and discovered a classroom heavily involved with smoke and flames. The incident was quickly increased to a second alarm, working structure fire. Units from CAFMA and Prescott Fire worked for several hours extinguishing the fire and preventing the spread to other classrooms. CAFMA Fire Prevention will be investigating the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
BBC

Powerful 'smoke twister' spotted in Arizona

The twister formed from smoke from the Pipeline Fire in Flagstaff, Arizona, which has burned more than 20,000 acres so far. Hundreds of homes have been evacuated as more than 600 firefighters battle the blaze. According to local new outlets, the fire was allegedly started by a 57-year-old man who...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
journalaz.com

Old Town Cottonwood farmers market thrives

Despite scorching temperatures reaching more than 100 degrees, the Farmers Market at Old Town Cottonwood saw an abundant turnout on June 8. Perhaps it was the light breeze carrying scents of homemade goods that drew people into the small courtyard area in front of the State Bar on Main Street, where patrons seeking respite from the sun were invited to stroll through the pop-up market.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
ABC 15 News

Gov. Doug Ducey declares state of emergency amid Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Governor Doug Ducey has declared a state of emergency in response to the Pipeline Fire burning near Flagstaff. As of Thursday, the Pipeline Fire has burned nearly 25,000 acres. The nearby Haywire Fire has burned thousands of additional acres. The scene is near the Tunnel Fire burn scar, causing concern for monsoon flooding.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Vehicle Rollover on State Route 89 in Chino Valley

On 6/15/2022 at approximately 12:31 pm, Chino Valley Officers responded to a single vehicle rollover collision on North State Route 89 at mile marker 332. When officers arrived, they found a heavily damaged maroon 2001 Ford F250, in a dirt field on the east side of North State Route 89. The driver, a 55-year-old male from Ashfork, was the sole occupant of the vehicle and appeared to have been partially ejected from the vehicle, resulting in life threatening injuries. Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) and Lifeline personnel responded to the scene to treat the male.
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issues emergency declaration for Pipeline Fire

PHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey issued a declaration of emergency for the Pipeline Fire in northern Arizona on Thursday, providing additional resources for response and recovery efforts. “As state and local fire officials work to contain the blaze, our office will ensure emergency officials have the resources to respond...
ARIZONA STATE

