ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Daring Debuts 'Saucy' Ads for Faux Chicken With Honeymooners Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

By T.L. Stanley
AdWeek
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16...

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AdWeek

Queen Latifah on Why She Took the 'It's Bigger Than Me' Campaign on Tour

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now. Last October, entertainment icon Queen Latifah teamed up with pharmaceutical brand Novo...
MIAMI, FL
HOLAUSA

Princess wears tiara for the first time in new portraits

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has been photographed wearing a tiara for the first time in new portraits released by the Norwegian Royal House to mark her 18th birthday celebration. The royal, who is second in line to the throne, made her tiara debut wearing her great-great-grandmother’s...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Michael J. Fox Delivers Heartcrushing Update on Career Due to Parkinson's Fight

Michael J. Fox is updating fans about his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease. The Back to the Future star went public about his condition in 1998 but continued working on shows like Boston Legal, The Good Wife, and The Michael J. Fox Show. In many of his roles, he played a character also living with the disease, raising awareness for the disease. He's since largely retired from acting altogether and recently revealed that he doesn't like to take roles due to not being able to remember many lines. During a chat on Mike Birbiglia's podcast Working It Out, Fox got real about the difficulty he has with dialogue in scripts, Yahoo News reports. "I don't take on something with a lot of lines, because I can't do it," he admitted. "And for whatever reason, it just is what it is. I can't remember five pages of dialogue. I can't do it. It can't be done. So I go to the beach."
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
AdWeek

Marci Gonzalez Joins KCBS in Los Angeles

Marci Gonzalez has joined Los Angeles CBS owned station KCBS as a morning anchor. Gonzalez comes from ABC News where she freelanced until January as a correspondent and was on staff for nine years. “First morning in the books!” Gonzalez wrote on Monday. “So happy to get to start th...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AdWeek

These Pride Campaigns Are Rooted in Brand Purpose

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now. As Pride celebrations get underway, there’s also a cautious feeling given the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
AdWeek

Ana de Armas Brings Marilyn Monroe to Life in Netflix’s Blonde and 2 Other Trailers You Missed

Today’s trailer roundup includes Netflix’s Blonde, How to Change Your Mind and Kung-Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. Ana de Armas (Knives Out, The Gray Man) stars in Blonde, based on the best-selling novel by Joyce Carole Oates. Blonde is a new take on Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. The film was written and directed by Andrew Dominik. Blonde premieres on Netflix on September 23.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth explains one condition he had for saying yes to movie

Chris Hemsworth has revealed he had one condition when it came to starring in Thor: Love and Thunder.The Australian actor, who can currently be seen in Netflix film Spiderhead, will play the superhero character once again in the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) release.It will be his fourth standalone film after Thor (2011), Thor: The Dark World (2013) and Thor: Ragnarok (2017).According to Hemsworth, though, he would have considered saying no to the new film if it hadn’t been for Ragnarok director Taika Waititi deciding to return.“I don't know that I would've done another if Taika hadn't said yes,...
MOVIES
AdWeek

Just Egg Amps Up Its Outreach at Major Summer Music Festivals

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now. Marketing teams for Just Egg are prepped to hand out 100,000 mini...
NASHVILLE, TN
AdWeek

Meta Avatars Store to Hold Grand Opening Next Week

Join the Adweek live virtual summit Elevate: AI on July 12 to explore the cutting-edge trends, tools and platforms becoming the norm in ad campaigns. Sign up with code: ADWEEKAI50 for 50% off. The Meta Avatars Store will open its “doors” in Canada, Mexico, Thailand and the U.S. next week,...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolce Gabbana#Wedding#Brandweek Sept 12#Gatorade#Campbell#Italian
AdWeek

Revolving Door Agency Moves: Carat, Gravity Global, RSA Films & More

This week’s agency updates feel a little bit like movies in the ’80s portrayed in the 2020s: hologram presentations and futuristic art activations. Check out who’s moving the creative needle forward and how that impacts the rest of the industry. BDA. Bensussen Deutsch & Associates (BDA), a...
MLB
AdWeek

TikTok Strategies Your Brand Needs to Master

A renaissance of content and commerce has arrived, and brands must compete to capture audiences’ attention. During the renaissance or rebirth of art, subjects shifted from mostly biblical scenes to more contemporary events. Similarly, today we see a parallel shift: from stoic portraits to real images (now videos) of contemporary life.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AdWeek

Through Trial and Error, Brands Can Strike the Right Tone on TikTok

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. When Gen Z wants to feel some Y2K nostalgia, the teenagers and 20-somethings grab their dusty Juicy Couture track suits from the attic, power...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AdWeek

Friday Stir

-Watching fish fry up in a pan shouldn’t be as satisfying as it is in a new campaign for Australis Aquaculture, but it is. 60 seconds of watching a fish called Barramundi cook is at the center of a series of ads by agency Bray & Co, which is the agency of record for Australis Aquaculture, the company behind The Better Fish brand, providing approximately 90% of all Barramundi in the United States. There is no voice over and no soundtrack apart from the sound of sizzling, with the name of the brand only being revealed at the end.
AGRICULTURE
AdWeek

Instagram: How to Use Avatar Stickers in Stories

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Instagram now allows users to personalize a 3D avatar that they can use throughout the photo- and video-sharing platform. Users have the option to...
INTERNET
AdWeek

Noah Schnapp Hints at More Deaths on Stranger Things 4

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on Stranger Things, stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss the final episodes of Season 4 Vol. 2. Schnapp recalled that he recently posted a screenshot of an explosion from an episode from Vol. 2 on his Instagram account and took it down for fear it might be a spoiler. Fallon then mentioned that Schnapp is jokingly referred to by cast members as the “Tom Holland of Stranger Things” because of his tendency to share spoilers with his fans.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy