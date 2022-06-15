ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Recounts underway in two Democratic County Commission districts

By Bill Dries
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wU5kA_0gByMPFR00

The Shelby County Election Commission is up against a Monday, June 20, deadline to complete two recounts in a pair of Democratic primaries for the Shelby County Commission.

The recounts in the Democratic primaries for Districts 7 and 11 began Wednesday, June 15, after the Election Commission received payment for the recount from the two candidates seeking the process.

The primary board of the Tennessee Democratic Party voted Saturday, June 11, to call for the recounts in the District 7 and District 11 primaries from the May ballot.

Monday is the deadline for the commission to send August ballots to voters in the military or another country under terms of the federal Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act.

The act applies to federal elections and requires ballots to be in the mail to those voters 45 days prior to the Aug. 4 election day.

While the August ballot includes Shelby County general elections, it also includes state and federal primary elections.

In the District 7 Democratic primary, former County Commissioner Henri Brooks beat Memphis-Shelby County Schools board member Althea Greene by 76 votes in a five-way race with 2,478 votes total, according to the certified results.

In the District 11 Democratic primary, MSCS board member Miska Clay-Bibbs beat Rev. Eric Winston by 18 votes in a three-way race with 2,200 votes total, according to the certified results.

Greene and Winston each sought a recount. Greene put up $4,310 for the recount in her race; Winston put up $835 for his race’s recount.

Because the results are in primary elections, the primary boards for the two parties can use a different standard than the state laws that govern seeking recounts in general elections.

In a call for a recount in a general election in Tennessee, the burden is on the losing candidate to file a lawsuit, then produce proof of specific voting irregularities to change the outcome of the race.

Winston and Greene sought recounts from the party because they were the two closest races on the May county primary ballot in Shelby County.

Greene also attempted to have Brooks stripped of the primary victory by alleging that Brooks does not live in the district. The primary board denied the request.

State Democratic Party leaders also ruled that an attempt by Stephanie Gatewood to revoke Janeen Gordon’s win in the primary for Juvenile Court Clerk was filed too late.

Gatewood, who finished third in the certified results, said Gordon should be disqualified for appearing on the primary ballot as Janeen Fullilove Gordon, a reference to her mother — outgoing clerk Janis Fullilove.

Gatewood’s challenge never made it to the state Democratic Party’s primary board.

In the two contested County Commission primaries, Clay-Bibbs will have no Republican or independent opposition in the August general election if the recount confirms her victory.

Brooks would face independent candidate Shirelle Dakota-Brown on the August ballot.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Review confirms winners in two county commission races

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A review in two Shelby County Commission primary races confirmed that Henri Brooks won in District 7 and Miska Clay Bibbs won in District 11, the county election commission said. County primaries were held May 2. The state Democratic Party requested a recount in the District 7 race, as well as a […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
wknofm.org

BTH: Memphis Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon

Before nonviolent crimes lead to more dangerous behavior by youth, local government has created programs and resources to intervene. The Memphis City Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon says that the local youth do not all have equal and adequate access to those programs and resources. As a result, Sugarmon says if...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
County
Shelby County, TN
Shelby County, TN
Elections
hottytoddy.com

Fisher-Driver to Retire After 40 Years With the City of Oxford

Oxford Municipal Court Clerk Donna Fisher-Driver is retiring after working for the city of Oxford for 40 years. Last week, Fisher-Driver was recognized by the Mayor and Oxford Board of Aldermen for her many years of service. “The experience that is walking out the door is frightening,” Mayor Robyn Tannehill...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

MSCS Superintendent responds to calls for his resignation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The superintendent of the largest school system in Tennessee responded to calls for him to step down. Dr. Joris Ray became the leader of the Memphis Shelby County School system in 2019. He led the district through the pandemic, no easy feat for any school superintendent.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Mayor talks Pepper Chase extension, markers in blog post

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite this week touched on a couple of things in his most recent blog postings from the “Mayor’s Report” on the official city website. One involved the work of extending Pepper Chase Road south from the Landers Center. Musselwhite said the work is underway and is making significant progress.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Elections#Democratic Primaries#Absentee Voting#Politics Local#Election Local#The Election Commission#Mscs
WATN Local Memphis

Opinion | With jobs like these, tough criticism goes with the territory | Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Without question, the two toughest non-elected jobs in our community are Memphis police chief and superintendent of Memphis-Shelby County Schools. Yes, the salaries for both are hefty: $230,000 for Police Chief CJ Davis, and nearly $300,000 for Superintendent Joris Ray. But the second-guessing and harsh criticism leveled at both of them are hefty as well.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WREG

Federal lawmakers looks to block First Horizon-TD Bank Group merger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three US lawmakers are looking to block a merger between Memphis-based First Horizon and TD Bank Group. The lawmakers, all Democrats, cited a report from last month that mentioned abusive practices by TD Bank Group. They argued that any merger should be blocked until the Canadian-based...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

DeSoto County Schools approves $2M in funding for resource officers

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss.– The DeSoto County school board voted Thursday morning to approve $2 million in funding for school resource officers. While school is out for the summer in DeSoto County, many are already looking to the future. Security is top of mind for district leaders as they head into the next school year. Back in 2017, the district said they […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
localmemphis.com

Parents are holding themselves accountable for low TCAP scores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The saying, ‘it takes a village,’ is the message parents are giving each other after the long-awaited TCAP results were announced. Many community members are pointing fingers at the district, but there are some parents who are blaming themselves too as many are fed up with how students in Memphis Shelby County schools are performing.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy