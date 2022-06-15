ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danny Care's return to Eddie Jones' England squad at 35 proves age is just a number as Harlequins star eyes World Cup swansong... but he must impress against the Barbarians first

By Alex Bywater
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Danny Care has been told age is just a number and that he is in Eddie Jones’ World Cup thoughts after four years in Test exile.

Harlequins scrum-half Care, 35, returned to Jones’ squad for the first time since 2018 this week and is in contention to feature against the Barbarians at Twickenham on Sunday.

The Gallagher Premiership’s form No 9 this season has been told he can bid for a spot in England’s party to tour Australia this summer and go to next year’s World Cup if he impresses this weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZGg6S_0gByMLxl00
Danny Care looked at home in England training on Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49qEW4_0gByMLxl00
Care has been in superb form for Harlequins this season leading to his England recall

‘Danny is a competitor. He wouldn't be here if he didn't have that focus to go to the World Cup,’ said England assistant coach Richard Cockerill.

‘He's in great physical condition even as a senior member of the squad. I'd say he's very keen to compete for a spot. If he's playing well enough, he'll come into contention.

‘I don’t think age will be a barrier.’

England’s squad to face the Barbarians does not include players from Saracens and Leicester with those two teams preparing for Saturday’s Premiership final.

Head coach Jones has a fully fit squad to choose from. Prior to his surprise call-up, Care had been in contention to feature for the Barbarians against the country of his birth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25qxHJ_0gByMLxl00
Care has spent four years away from the England squad but still has plenty to offer Eddie Jones

‘He's been on great form for a little while now. He's full of energy and life. He's a good character and clearly a very good player,’ Cockerill added of Care.

‘Danny's always been in England's thoughts. He's been in great form for Quins. He's dropped in very easily and has trained very well.

‘Everybody’s in contention and has their opportunity on Sunday to put their hand up to go on tour.’

Cockerill added Care’s Harlequins team-mate Joe Marler remains in contention to tour Australia despite the fact he is not in head coach Jones’ squad this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mM0Zu_0gByMLxl00
Harlequins' Joe Marler remains in contention to tour Australia despite not being in the squad

Exeter hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie is also continuing his return from a knee injury suffered against Wales in the Six Nations.

‘He’s looking pretty healthy. He’s not joined training yet but we’re hoping his rehab will start to accelerate once he’s got the all clear from the specialists,’ Cockerill said.

‘Luke has got a great attitude. He is a really aggressive and up-and-at-them type of player. It is not always about playing lots of games to get match fitness.

‘If Luke is fit he would be more than capable of taking the field in Australia if that is the right thing to do.’

IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Harlequins#Saracens#Quins
